How To Make A Coronavirus Face Mask Out Of A T-Shirt

Ever since the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised everyone wear face masks in public to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, people have made sewn and no-sew masks out of everything from bras to bandanas. And now, your good old T-shirt is becoming a popular face mask material.
One of the best fabrics for making a DIY face mask is cotton, which means your T-shirts can help provide an effective barrier against the respiratory droplets that spread the virus. The other benefit of T-shirt material is that it’s washable, making your mask reusable.
We’ve gathered some of the best online tutorials for you below.
2. A no-sew T-shirt face mask video tutorial
3. A sewn, pleated T-shirt mask video tutorial
4. A no-sew method (similar to the bandana method)
Check out the step-by-step tutorial from Passion For Savings.
Just remember: In light of the shortage of face masks for health care workers, we need to refrain from buying the N-95 masks that professionals need to stay safe, and make our own versions instead.
WHO reminds us that masks are only effective when they’re used in combination with frequent and proper hand-washing. And if you do wear a mask, you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.
And of course, follow all state and local protocols and avoid leaving the house unless it’s absolutely necessary.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- What to do if you can’t pay rent now
- How to switch off from work when home is your office
- 8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
- How long does coronavirus live in the air?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
- Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.