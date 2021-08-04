10 Cocktail Books To Help You Master Tropical Tiki Drinks

HuffPost

Heat waves are scorching parts of the United States, rum is trending and people are searching for a refreshing summer drink — it is the moment to master Tiki cocktails.

If you’re ready to dive into Tiki culture and make some drinks, check out these books recommended by cocktail historians and bar professionals who specialize in tropical libations. First up is a serving of Tiki’s complicated history of fetishization of Polynesian culture, colonial oppression and Caribbean pillage.

Mixed in are classic recipes and modern takes on those classics, all blending into the evolving canon of tropical drinks. The Tiki experience is no longer, in the words of legendary bartender Shannon Mustipher, about “exotic escapism.”

“It’s a tropical vibe that extends to how you decorate your surroundings, or the kind of art or music or lifestyle you enjoy,” Mustipher said. “It’s about chilling.” Grab your muddler, one of these books, and get on shaking up your own tropical cocktails.