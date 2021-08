10 Cocktail Books To Help You Master Tropical Tiki Drinks

"Trader Vic’s Book of Food and Drink" by Victor Jules Bergeron

Trader Vic's

Co-founder of Doom Tiki NYC Chockie Tom described this volume as pivotal in her bartending career: “Growing up in Los Angeles, most of my early cocktail experience professionally was limited to classics and dive bar staples. I gravitated to this book, equally curious and nostalgic. While parts of it certainly reflect the problematic elements overlooked during that time, the recipes and idea of creating a whole thematic concept were what I found most interesting. The recipes are approachable and not overly complex.”With his iconic wit, Victor Jules “Trader Vic” Bergeron, writes recipes and short vignettes from his life and time in the islands, as well as how to have an immersive Tiki experience. The book is divided into three parts: About Booze, About Parties and About Food in General.