Being eco-friendly doesn’t have to be hard, and there are a lot of small lifestyle tweaks you can make to turn your backyard barbecues into a summer of sustainability. Below, we’ve rounded up some products that’ll get you there, most of which are found on Amazon. Consider scheduling them to arrive on your Amazon Day to cut down on separate shipments. It’s just one more way you make your everyday routine a bit better for the environment.

Take a look below: