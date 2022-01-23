Popular items from this list:
And swap out your bathmat. Fluffy bathroom rugs (especially right after a shower) can look matted and smell mildewy. Opt for this slatted bath mat instead.
“Do” the dishes. That can mean actually cleaning them (and I recommend this pump soap dispenser and caddy to get the job done quicker).
Corral clutter with cute yet functional storage bins to transform the pile of mail that’s been sitting on your counter for two weeks into stylish decor.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Think about first impressions and organize your entryway first!
Guests will remember tripping over shoes the moment they walk in, so hide them away in a closet or keep a compact shoe tower rack around to organize your kicks in a pinch.
Promising review:
"This is great! Fits vertically in my small entryway; just what I was looking for.
If you want a modern, stylish, clean-looking shoe rack with a small footprint, this is the perfect selection! It’s lightweight, but for storing five pairs of shoes, it’s great!
It fits men's size 10 shoes perfectly." —Aaron StaleyGet it from Amazon for $46.15+ (available in two styles and in two colors).
Dust strategically, prioritizing surfaces your guests are most likely to see.
Unlike the disposable version you constantly need to restock, these reusable Swiffer duster heads will always be around when you need to give your place a quick sprucing. TS Designs
is a Michigan-based Etsy shop that specializes in home products and country, rustic, and vintage-styled gifts and decor. Psst — the seller notes that this works best with Swiffers with the yellow handle
, but also is compatible with the blue handle. You should avoid using fabric softener when washing this duster so it won't lose its static cling.Promising review:
"Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using.
Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run, I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" —otherlings
Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $5.49 (available in 10 colors).
Take care of your TV if you'll be spending time in the living room.
The set includes the spray and an extra-large, scratch-free microfiber cloth. The formula has no alcohol, ammonia or harmful phosphates and will gently clean HDTVs, PC monitors, Kindle Fire, tablet, laptops, smartphones, Apple Mac products, iPhones and more!Promising review:
"This stuff is absolutely incredible. I've had my MacBook for a few months now and in the college environment of lugging it back and forth to class, eating around it and doing group projects it had turned into a grease machine. I had tried just about every version of microfiber cloth, the sprays that promise they don't streak, and just about every electronic wipe on the market. To no avail, I went to Amazon and with the glowing reviews, I couldn't say no to giving it a try. Got it today and I am just blown away. Never have I felt the need to write an Amazon review, but here I am because it's just. that. good.
Attached are pictures for proof, it works people! Ordering a travel size version to keep in my backpack as we speak!"—McKenzie Meuleveld
Take out the trash with tear-resistant 13-gallon bags.
Promising review:
"I recently switched from this brand to GLAD ForceFlex. I will never switch again — this is the BEST brand and the strongest bag.
ForceFlex bags ripped with every bag so much so that I had to double bag every time. Hefty bags are strong and hold the entire 13 gallons without tears or ripping.
PERFECT bag for kitchen!!!" —Michele M.Get an 80-pack from Amazon for $12.98.
A pack of fizzing toilet bombs for getting your toilet sparkling clean
Pardo Naturals
is the brainchild of Rita Pardo, a Black mother and entrepreneur who, inspired by her daughter's medical needs, developed a line of natural products for the body, hair, and home. She can even customize orders to avoid certain skin allergens and irritants.Get six-pack from Pardo Naturals for $10.50 (available in seven scents).
And swap out your bathmat.
Promising review:
"The material is great. It's soft but flexible so it feels comfortable to step on but also sturdy beneath your feet. I got a bigger size and it actually pulls the room together making my tiny bathroom look rather chic. Honestly, I think it's great and better for the environment because I don't have launder it every week.
" —JamieJo
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four sizes and in black).
Corral clutter with cute yet functional storage bins.
Transform the pile of mail that's been sitting on your counter for two weeks into stylish decor.
Promising review:
"I’m so glad I bought these. I use them for everything from makeup to organizing food in my pantry (they’re fantastic for that), and storing/hiding various dog 'stuff'. They look nice out on my shelves or I can stick them in the cabinet. I wish I’d bought two (packs of six). I didn’t realize just how versatile they are. Oh, and durable.
They hold a good amount of weight, and don’t beat up easily. In my house that’s amazing." —JenniferGet a three-pack from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 19 colors).
Break out the pet hair remover
A must if your couch cushions tend to bear the brunt of Fido's incessant shedding. This one is equipped with reusable bristles so you can keep your home fur-free without dragging out the vacuum or wasting a bunch of single-use lint roller sheets.
Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and can reuse it — cleaning the hair off the brush when it gets clogged, of course!Promising reviews:
"Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca Linda Hatter
Get one from Amazon for $24.95.
Wipe down any mirrors or other glass surfaces with microfiber cloths
They deliver a reliably lint- and streak-free finish. People love looking at themselves and, when they do, they're going to notice your toothpaste-splattered mirror. They're great for windows or any glassware, too!Promising review
: "I couldn't get my windows clean using cleaning solution, newsprint, and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned.
It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass, etc. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. They are truly, truly amazing." —Xena the Warrior Mama
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.98.
"Do" the dishes.
That can mean actually cleaning them (and I recommend this pump soap dispenser and caddy to get the job done quicker), but it can also mean loading up the dishwasher or, if you're really short on time, putting them in the oven. Just get those dirty dishes out of the sink!
Promising review:
"This product is amazing. You need this in your kitchen. It delivers the perfect amount of soap every time and gets your dishes squeaky clean.
But wait, there’s more! When your sponge is done with a hard day of washing dishes, you can feel comfortable laying it down in a bed that prevents soap scum around your sink. In the words of Nat, 'Buy this product champions.'" —Christian
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three colors).
Spritz your cushy couches and chairs with a sweet-smelling fabric freshener.
Wickry Candle Co
is a Carrollton, Texas-based Etsy shop creating luxurious soy candles to keep your home smelling great. Promising review:
"I sprayed this on my sofa a week ago, and we still smell it on our sofa! These sprays are legit. If you enjoy Wickry’s candles, believe me when I say, you would not be disappointed with their sprays. You’ve made me a loyal customer for life!" —JessGet it from Wickry Candle Co on Etsy for $12 (available in eight scents).
Give your floors a quick once-over.
This is A LOT easier with a cordless vacuum around. It's so lightweight and easy to maneuver, and without a cord tethering you to outlets you can literally run around your house to get it clean. This versatile vacuum has three suction modes, an LED headlight, additional slim brush cleaning head, an easy-to-install wall mount for easy storage that works with the charging adaptor, AND can be turned into a handheld vacuum. Promising review:
"This vacuum was such a great purchase. It's super lightweight and easy to move around. I love that it can be mounted on the wall for charging. It's nice and slim and fits perfectly on my kitchen wall without being in the way. It's so convenient to pull it off the wall and quickly clean up any little spills without having to get the big vacuum out. It has great suction. It easily picked up dog hair, flour, and pretty much everything else I tried. The no-bag canister is also very convenient and cost-saving. Probably my favorite thing is how maneuverable it is. The vacuum head swivels and gets under cabinets and chairs very easily.
I'm very happy with this purchase." —Heather Reilly
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (also available in red).
Hit up high-touch areas with a plant-based stainless steel cleaner
It will make your faucets and appliances shine enough to distract your guests from all the spots you didn't have a chance to clean. It also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth! Promising review:
"We got this product because while stainless-steel appliances look so nice when you first get them, as soon as you start using them you get fingerprints galore. All of the 'home remedy' tricks we tried were annoying, or so labor-intensive as to be overly frustrating, so this product has been wonderful. It takes only a few minutes to clean all the appliances and make them look brand new again
— great for when company comes over and you want to pretend like you always live in a magazine spread for home rather than the comfortable way you normally do :-)" —Anton Stocker
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
Deploy a fast-acting air purifier.
The purifier filters allergens, mold, pet dander, dust, smoke, and cooking odors, and covers up to 219 square feet. Plus, there's a smart indicator to let you know when it's time to put in a new replacement filter
.Promising review:
"I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes — two or three times daily, and general cleaning — I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works!
My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished — no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! I also enjoy the nightlight. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —Victoria Mohagen
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (also available in black).
Make your bed if you don't plan to simply shut your bedroom door!
Your room will instantly appear tidier. Make it easier on yourself with a set of bedsheet fasteners so your nightly tossing and turning don't lead to you having to strip and remake the entire bed come morning.
Promising review:
"These work really well! I have a 14-inch mattress, so keeping the fitted sheet well secured has been a struggle until now. One of the best purchases I've made.
I followed someone else's advice here of turning the sheet inside out, putting the fasteners on, then putting the sheet on the mattress. Made them very easy to use." —Jayne Voyt
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.95 (available in three colors).
Spot clean trouble spots with powerful Magic Erasers.
They can be used to clean floors, counters, stovetops, tubs, sinks — you name it! And no time wasted switching cleaners for different jobs.
Promising review
: "This is as magical as unicorns!!! Buy NOW! I use it everywhere — walls, baseboards, mirrors, window panes, cupboards, floors, lamps, glass, faucets! Everything looks brand new.
Just got red hair dye that had been there for over a year off the wall in a minute. Made shower glass look brand-new after five years of hard water stains. This is the cleaning magic wand you’ve always wanted.
" —Michela
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $11.99.
Dim the lights and add a little ambience with a twinkling string light curtain.
Diffuse the lights with chiffon curtains
to really up your home's hygge factor.Promising review:
"I bought this product to liven up my apartment, I love it! It arrived quickly and was easy to set up. The only issue I have was that the cord for the plug is WAY too short, I had to buy a chord extender so I could plug it in. But the lights are very soft, not too bright. Perfect! There are many different settings too for the lights to glow, or blink in.
Definitely a bang for your buck👌🏽" —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available with color options)
Light a candle that smells great and doubles as a conversation starter .
And if you're tired of throwing away kinda ugly disposable lighters, pick up a rechargeable electric lighter
! Launched in 2019, Birthdate Co. is a small business creating candles and books with customized astrological information for every single day of the year, making a perfect customized gift! My colleague Skyler Murry
adores these candles. In her own words: "I am a candle FIEND! And I love astrology! This candle is just the best of both worlds. The label and fragrance are customized based on your birthdate to match your 'inner spirit.' The company provides descriptions of your personality, your emblematic tarot card, ruling planet, and ruling number. Such a fun astrological reading in the cutest packaging!
I honestly felt like I was getting read to filth but I loved how detailed it was. This candle burns so smoothly, too, and my particular scent of hydrangea, peony, and jasmine is just so me. I love the delicate floral scent as it's strong without being overbearing.
" Get it from Birthdate Co. for $38 (originally $48; available in 365 styles).
Lastly, get a bottle of wine prepped and ready in no time with an electric wine opener.
I received this as a birthday gift and, though it is one of the most unnecessary things that I own, I LOVE it. It looks very cool and expensive in-person. I can almost guarantee anyone who partakes in wine, even occasionally, will love this! It also comes with a foil cutter for a clean cut every time! Promising review:
"Luxurious look. This product is has a fancy design and is super quiet! It's easy to use and within seconds you will have wine ready to pour.
Hassle-free and a neat way to open bottles of wine. It lights up blue, easy to recharge, and most definitely a good product to give as a gift." —Babi Gendut
Get it from Amazon for $23.58.