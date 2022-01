Give your floors a quick once-over.

This is A LOT easier with a cordless vacuum around. It's so lightweight and easy to maneuver, and without a cord tethering you to outlets you can literally run around your house to get it clean. This versatile vacuum has three suction modes, an LED headlight, additional slim brush cleaning head, an easy-to-install wall mount for easy storage that works with the charging adaptor, AND can be turned into a handheld vacuum."This vacuum was such a great purchase. It's super lightweight and easy to move around. I love that it can be mounted on the wall for charging. It's nice and slim and fits perfectly on my kitchen wall without being in the way. It's so convenient to pull it off the wall and quickly clean up any little spills without having to get the big vacuum out. It has great suction. It easily picked up dog hair, flour, and pretty much everything else I tried.I'm very happy with this purchase." — Heather Reilly