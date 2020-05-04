Check out these finds that’ll make your small outdoor space into an office:
1
A reclining chaise lounge with all the bells and whistles
Joss & Main
This chaise lounge has a cushion with classically chic black and white stripes, back wheels for easy movement, and a pull-out side table. And it's something you can definitely work with. Find it for $280 at Joss & Main.
2
A sunscreen that'll keep sunburn away
Sephora
If you're going to be out in the sun, you'll need some sunscreen. And Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen is a fan favorite, with more than 1,000 reviews at Sephora. Plus, it'll keep your makeup from melting, since it acts as a primer. Find it for $34 at Sephora.
If you've got a tiny outdoor space, this table can be attached to any deck or balcony and folded up when the workday's over. And the design is easy on the eyes, too. Find it for $82 at Wayfair.
6
An leafy pillow for a pop of color
West Elm
Here's some actual pillow talk: This pillow has a colorful leaf pattern that'll brighten your space, and filling that's sustainably sourced from recycled plastic bottles and is water-resistant. Find the set of two for $51 at West Elm.
You can stick this table into the grass or one of your plants for when you're craving a midday snack. And then you can crack open a cold one when the clock strikes 5 p.m. Find it for $60 at Food52.
10
A beach blanket for breezy days
Brooklinen
You might not want to take a blanket that's not meant to brace the elements outside. But this beach blanket made mostly of Turkish cotton can withstand a spilled drink or two. Find it for $65 at Brooklinen.