How To Make Your Small Outdoor Space Into A Good Workspace

Here are the hacks that'll make you feel much more productive in your outdoor office.

Who says you can't tan and type at the same time?
Reach for your sunglasses, because sunnier days are officially ahead.

While social distancing has kept most people indoors these past few weeks, you might need some breathing room as the spring starts.

If you’re lucky enough to be working remotely right now, you might be making do without an actual desk to get through all those meetings or leaving your real bras at the bottom of your underwear drawer in favor of bralettes. But now, some people might be looking to move a makeshift office outdoors.

You don’t need a big backyard to make your own outdoor office. We’ve spotted lots of hacks that’ll make your small space outside the perfect workspace, like anti-glare screen protectors and outdoor extension cords. Don’t forget to slather on the sunscreen before you stay out too long and give your greens some sun, too.

From a reclining chaise lounge that has wheels and a pull-out side table to a super small balcony table that can be folded up when the workday’s over, these pieces will make the most out of your small outdoor space. Because you can tan and type.

Check out these finds that’ll make your small outdoor space into an office:

1
A reclining chaise lounge with all the bells and whistles
Joss & Main
This chaise lounge has a cushion with classically chic black and white stripes, back wheels for easy movement, and a pull-out side table. And it's something you can definitely work with. Find it for $280 at Joss & Main.
2
A sunscreen that'll keep sunburn away
Sephora
If you're going to be out in the sun, you'll need some sunscreen. And Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen is a fan favorite, with more than 1,000 reviews at Sephora. Plus, it'll keep your makeup from melting, since it acts as a primer. Find it for $34 at Sephora.
3
A vintage-inspired seating set
Wayfair
You're going to need somewhere to sit outside, and this small seating set can go from a 9-to-5 to happy hour. Find the set of chairs and side table for $176 at Wayfair.
4
An umbrella that'll help you stay shady
AllModern
Unlike a lot of the umbrellas we've seen, this one actually comes with the stand. Find it for $112 at AllModern.
5
A balcony table for truly tight spaces
Wayfair
If you've got a tiny outdoor space, this table can be attached to any deck or balcony and folded up when the workday's over. And the design is easy on the eyes, too. Find it for $82 at Wayfair.
6
An leafy pillow for a pop of color
West Elm
Here's some actual pillow talk: This pillow has a colorful leaf pattern that'll brighten your space, and filling that's sustainably sourced from recycled plastic bottles and is water-resistant. Find the set of two for $51 at West Elm.
7
A laptop tray for your lounge chair
IKEA
Now, you can definitely get through all those emails. Find it for $13 at IKEA.
8
An outdoor ottoman to kick your feet up
Wayfair
This ottoman can withstand rain and sunlight, too. Find it for $76 at Wayfair.
9
A collapsible drink and snack table
Food52
You can stick this table into the grass or one of your plants for when you're craving a midday snack. And then you can crack open a cold one when the clock strikes 5 p.m. Find it for $60 at Food52.
10
A beach blanket for breezy days
Brooklinen
You might not want to take a blanket that's not meant to brace the elements outside. But this beach blanket made mostly of Turkish cotton can withstand a spilled drink or two. Find it for $65 at Brooklinen.
11
A chaise lounge cushion so you can lay back
Wayfair
Now you can really sit back and watch during all those Zoom meetings. Find it for $66 at Wayfair.
12
A sun shade so you can actually read your laptop
Amazon
You don't want your laptop getting burned. Plus, this case even has a back opening for cables. Find it for $70 at Amazon.
13
A reclining chair that has five different positions
IKEA
It's stained to look like wood. Just add a cushion and you've got an impromptu office chair. Find it for $45 at IKEA.
14
An umbrella that lights up
Overstock
Sometimes you're working well into the sunset. Luckily, this umbrella has lights for you to type away into the night. Find it for $95 at Overstock.
15
A extension cord for charging throughout the day
Home Depot
This outdoor extension cord will keep you from having to return indoors to power up your laptop. Find it for $25 at Home Depot.
16
A small outdoor rug for bare feet
Anthropologie
If you're leaving your slippers inside, you can go barefoot with this outdoor rug that's UV-resistant. Find it for $48 at Anthropologie. If you're looking for more muted colors, this other outdoor rug will do just fine, too.
17
A chair cushion for the chair you already have
Wayfair
It'll make that chair a lot more comfortable when you're making tables in Excel. Find it for $40 at Wayfair.
18
An anti-glare screen protector for Macbooks
Amazon
Glare, be gone. Find the pack of three for $10 at Amazon.
19
A outdoor bistro set that'll remind you of your favorite cafe
Wayfair
If you're used to working at a cafe, this three-piece set is just like the ones outside a bistro. The roses are a nice touch, too. Find it for $178 at Wayfair.
20
A coffee table that's a leg above the rest
Urban Outfitters
This coffee table can rise whenever you need some air in the middle of a conference call. Find it for $499 at Urban Outfitters.
