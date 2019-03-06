Some of your friends may be KonMari-ing their entire lives, but we’re just ready to tackle our closets.
If you find yourself with too many clothes and a too-small closet, you’re in need of some good old-fashioned organization inspiration. Whether you load up on S-hooks to store scarves, belts and bags or invest in an entire door-mount modular shelving system for all of your accessories, we’re living in the age of storage hacks and design inspo for all kinds of home problems.
Because all storage problems are different, we’ve pulled together a curated list of 15 useful products that will actually organize your small closet.
Take a look below:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Drawer organizers for socks, undies and bras
Amazon
2
A whole bunch of foldable storage bins
Amazon
3
A way or use all of that unused space
Amazon
4
An over-the-door valet rack
Amazon
5
These practical closet shelf dividers
Amazon
6
These closet organizers for pants
Amazon
7
Hooks for your fancy bags
The Container Store
8
This mesh storage stack
The Container Store
9
A standard hanging closet organizer
Amazon
10
These clear shelf dividers
The Container Store
11
This honeycomb drawer organizer
Amazon
12
This utility closet door and rack organizer
The Container Store
13
A shoe rack, if you have the space
Amazon
14
This space-saving shoe organizer
The Container Store
15
A hanging shoe organizer
Amazon