dorioconnell via Getty Images Here's how to pack a more sustainable lunchbox for kids and adults.

Whether you’re trying to keep your kids away from the cafeteria food or need to stop splurging on those pricey cafe salads yourself, packing a homemade lunch is an easy and healthy alternative to eating out for lunch every day. But there can be a lot of waste involved, from the plastic sandwich bags for carrots and celery to the brown bag you pack it all up in. The good news is there are a lot of hacks to pack a more sustainable lunchbox for kids and yourself.

Though making sustainable swaps can sometimes seem intimidating, expensive or impractical, going eco-friendly doesn’t have to be so tough. There are actually a lot of easy ways to be less wasteful and plenty of affordable products out there that can help you get there. Case in point: These sustainable alternatives to plastic bags and alternatives to Ziploc bags cut out the biggest culprits of lunchtime waste: single-use plastic baggies. They also save you a lot of money in the long run.

Living more consciously and sustainably doesn’t have to be hard, and there are plenty of small lifestyle tweaks you can make to turn lunchtime into a low-waste meal. Below, we’ve rounded up some products that’ll get you there, most of which you can snag on Amazon. Consider scheduling them to arrive on your Amazon Day to cut down on separate shipments. It’s just one more way you make your everyday routine a bit better for the environment.