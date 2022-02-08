Shopping

How To Give Yourself The Perfect Manicure And Pedicure At Home

Nail painting tools, at-home foot spas and salon-quality gel polish kits to get fingers and toes that look like they were done by a professional.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Easily paint your nails with your non-dominant hand with this <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=homepedicure-TessaFlores-020722-62006c46e4b0b69cfe90a41d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Folive-38-june-the-poppy-manicure-tool%2F-%2FA-76506543%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012735304%26CPNG%3DPLA_Beauty%252BPersonal%2BCare%252BShopping_Local%257CBeauty_Ecomm_Beauty%26adgroup%3DSC_Health%252BBeauty%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9030960%26targetid%3Dpla-907293285265%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAgP6PBhDmARIsAPWMq6mRwwo35qfr7jKmrMtO6aSKEWwBoclonH6Y3E_HGhj15EyoXLNsxzoaAmm5EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ergonomic attachment" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62006c46e4b0b69cfe90a41d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=homepedicure-TessaFlores-020722-62006c46e4b0b69cfe90a41d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Folive-38-june-the-poppy-manicure-tool%2F-%2FA-76506543%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012735304%26CPNG%3DPLA_Beauty%252BPersonal%2BCare%252BShopping_Local%257CBeauty_Ecomm_Beauty%26adgroup%3DSC_Health%252BBeauty%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9030960%26targetid%3Dpla-907293285265%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAgP6PBhDmARIsAPWMq6mRwwo35qfr7jKmrMtO6aSKEWwBoclonH6Y3E_HGhj15EyoXLNsxzoaAmm5EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">ergonomic attachment</a>, quickly smooth rough and callused feet with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Electric-Removers-Rechargeable-Electronic-Professional/dp/B079JVZHSQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62006c46e4b0b69cfe90a41d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="electronic callus remover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62006c46e4b0b69cfe90a41d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Electric-Removers-Rechargeable-Electronic-Professional/dp/B079JVZHSQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62006c46e4b0b69cfe90a41d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">electronic callus remover</a>, and get the perfect pedicure without having to break your back with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LiDiVi-Pedicures-Stretching-Adjustable-Separator/dp/B08TM16H4X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62006c46e4b0b69cfe90a41d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="genius foot stand" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62006c46e4b0b69cfe90a41d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LiDiVi-Pedicures-Stretching-Adjustable-Separator/dp/B08TM16H4X?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62006c46e4b0b69cfe90a41d,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">genius foot stand</a>.
Easily paint your nails with your non-dominant hand with this ergonomic attachment, quickly smooth rough and callused feet with this electronic callus remover, and get the perfect pedicure without having to break your back with this genius foot stand.

It might not be the most ideal time to visit your local nail salon, but that doesn’t mean this simple act of self care should go by the wayside. You can still get perfectly painted digits and baby smooth feet, all in the comfort of your own home ― and potentially at a lower price point.

Before you point to all the hurdles that typically prevent you from doing your own pedicures and manicures, like a lack of coordination or the right materials, see this list of products below that includes a salon-grade gel manicure kit, a foot stand that makes painting your toes easier, and even a full-sized heated foot spa with rotating massagers and an adjustable shower feature for a relaxing foot soak.

They might work so well that you even consider forgoing the salon altogether.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
An elevated foot stand to make pedicures easier
Contorting yourself into odd angles just reach your toes can be a deal-breaker when it comes to giving yourself a pedicure. This waterproof, sturdy and adjustable pedicure assistant holds your foot at a comfortable slant so you can paint your toes with ease and save yourself the back pain. The anti-skid feet are compatible with any floor surface, and it easily folds flat for storage.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
2
Amazon
An electric callus remover for baby-soft heels
Thick calluses and rough, cracked heels can be embarrassing to have and even more difficult to get rid of. This electric rotating callus remover may help you get the baby-soft feet of your dreams. The waterproof design makes this safe for use in the shower, and three attachments with different gradients work to easily exfoliate and soften thick skin.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
3
Target
An ergonomic nail polish brush topper for greater control when painting
If shaky and unsure hands prevent you from achieving a perfectly painted nail, this attachable polish handle by Olive & June might be able to help, even when using your non-dominant hand. Compatible with most nail polish bottles, this ergonomic wide-based handle allows you to have better control by providing you a more secure and comfortable grip.
Get it from Target for $20.49.
4
Amazon
A peel-off cuticle guard for perfectly painted nails
If you're prone to coloring outside the lines and hate dealing with the tedious post painting cleanup, this liquid polish barrier might be your new best friend. Just paint this low-odor and quick-drying latex around the nail bed and along the cuticle before painting your nails. Once the polish has dried, easily peel away the barrier to reveal cleanly painted nails without that pesky polish spillover.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5
Amazon
A nail care kit that includes all of your mani and pedi essentials
Made of durable stainless steel and covered in a non-slip rubber coating, this 18-piece manicure set features cuticle cutters and four different sizes of nail clippers for more precise trimming, as well as a nail cleaner and scraping knife to remove stubborn bits of nail polish.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
6
Amazon
A luxury vibrating and heating foot spa
This large-capacity foot spa can be a great way to bring the nail salon experience to your home. The adjustable shower bar at the front of the tub can relax stiff and sore shin or calf muscles, and a six-option motorized massage base can help relieve foot pain and improve circulation. Additionally, the tub's quick-heat feature can keep a temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit for up to hour, but you can freely adjust the temperature to your preference. Detachable rollers also make this tub easy to move, while a convenient automatic drain pipe makes cleanup simple.
Get it from Amazon for $85.99.
7
Amazon
A bag of popular soaking salts to soothe tired feet
With nearly 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this best-selling epsom salt foot soak is made with a proprietary and soothing blend of oils like eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, peppermint and rosemary to not just relieve achy, tired feet but to also combat toe fungus, odor-causing bacteria, stubborn calluses and more. One Amazon user said that this foot soak even got rid of her husband's toenail fungus that he has been battling for over 40 years.
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
8
Amazon
A deluxe filing set to buff, shape and shine nails
This 14-piece set of professional nail files includes emery boards and filing blocks all of varying grit to help shape, file and buff nails. It also includes two tempered crystal glass nail files which can be good for shaping nails while also reducing the chances of nail splitting and breakage.
Get it from Amazon for $6.49.
9
Target
A bottle of “mani-saving”drops that instantly dry your polish
Nothing is worse than a smudged set of freshly painted nails. Fortunately, just a few drops of this quick-drying solution by Olive & June can dry nails in about 80 seconds, so you don't have to wait around for an hour while your manicure dries. A blend of jojoba seed oil also leaves nails with a salon-finish shine, and the easy squeeze tube makes for an easy one-handed application.
Get it from Target for $12.29.
10
Amazon
A crowd favorite cuticle oil for nourished and healthy nails
This nourishing nail and cuticle oil by Essie can be a great way to improve nail health, especially in between potentially damaging gel or acrylic manicures. Formulated with a conditioning blend of apricot kernel, sweet almond and jojoba oils, this is a fast-absorbing treatment that leave nails feeling shiny and healthy.
Get it from Amazon for $8.81.
11
Amazon
A gel nail polish kit with a UV light
For a salon-quality gel manicure at home that lasts longer than traditional nail lacquer, this professional-style essentials kit has everything you need to get started, including an LED curing light to harden the gel and acetone to remove it. The bottles are clearly labeled to guide you along the process, and you can find a wide range of gel nail colors also on Amazon for $9.99 per bottle.
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
12
Amazon
A rechargeable professional drill for a number of mani and pedi needs
For jagged nail edges, uneven nail surfaces, stubborn gel polish residue, cuticle and callus removal or overly thick nail beds, this cordless electric sanding drill for nails is a great effective option. It comes with 10 different sapphire and felt attachments and has three speed settings, as well as an integrated LED light.
Get it from Amazon for $47.79.
13
Amazon
A nourishing cream to hydrate hands and feet
Formulated with 15% shea butter for deep hydration, this custard-like cream from L'Occitane is great for cracked heels, toes and palms. It also contains soothing ingredients like arnica and lavender to help relieve the feeling of tired feet — an ideal post-manicure and pedicure treatment.
Get it from Amazon for $29.
14
Target
A cuticle dissolver for easy and effortless removal
For particularly stubborn cuticles, this fast-acting exfoliating serum makes cuticle removal effortless, without having to use clippers or uncomfortable cuticle pushers. The phthalate-free product breaks down excess skin in about 15 seconds while ingredients like chamomile and aloe nourish and soften cuticles.
Get it from Target for $6.39.
15
Amazon
A magnifier light to reduce straining
Easily spot missed cuticles or unpainted nail edges with this bendable magnifying LED light. The heavy base sits securely on any surface, or you can use the included clamp to attach to a table edge. The flexible gooseneck measures 13.5 inches in height, and the genuine glass can magnify up to 176%.
Get it from Amazon for $31.99.
Love-Note Worthy by Essie

10 Perfect Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Valentine’s Day

shoppingNail Polishmanicureat home manicurepedicure

