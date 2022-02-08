A luxury vibrating and heating foot spa

This large-capacity foot spa can be a great way to bring the nail salon experience to your home. The adjustable shower bar at the front of the tub can relax stiff and sore shin or calf muscles, and a six-option motorized massage base can help relieve foot pain and improve circulation. Additionally, the tub's quick-heat feature can keep a temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit for up to hour, but you can freely adjust the temperature to your preference. Detachable rollers also make this tub easy to move, while a convenient automatic drain pipe makes cleanup simple.