Style & Beauty

How To Pop A Zit, Even Though You Know You Shouldn't

Skin experts share how to reduce the risk of scarring and infection if you insist on picking.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Ada daSilva via Getty Images

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who admit to popping their pimples ― and liars.

It’s like using a Q-tip to clean your ears or taking aggressively hot showers. Even when you know it’s wrong — when actual doctors tell you it’s not good for you — you do it anyway. We all know you’re not supposed to pick at a zit. And yet we’ve all found ourselves in the bathroom, nose nearly pressed against the mirror, inspecting our skin for a blackhead we can make our next victim.

Despite how common the urge is to pick at your skin (or the desire to pop a zit so you don’t have to sport it out in public), skin experts agree: The best thing you can do for your skin is not pop your pimples.

“In general, most people are not doing it in an ideal setting,” said Katie Koss (a.k.a. The Skin Witch), a licensed esthetician in Jacksonville, Florida. “You go into the bathroom in a rush, and your hands aren’t clean and you start going at it,” she said. “You run the risk of putting more bacteria into the skin. If you’re not pressing on it correctly, you can push it deeper into the skin, which can make it more infected or more swollen, and it can look worse than when you went into the bathroom, which has happened to me.”

She added that picking at blemishes can cause scabbing or scarring, something Dr. Heather Summe, the associate chair of dermatology at New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital, seconds. “Scarring is permanent and definitely something we want to avoid.”

To pop or not to pop?

If you’re standing in front of the mirror and thinking about going in for the kill, Summe recommends you take a beat and figure out what kind of blemish you’re dealing with. Open comedones, a.k.a. blackheads, are the easiest to extract, while closed comedones, or whiteheads, can be harder.

Summe and Koss agree that you should always leave inflamed blemishes or cystic acne alone. “Anything that’s inflamed or red really should not be popped,” Summe said. “I don’t even attempt to pop these in my office. I would rather do a steroid injection, which is really effective, antibiotics or just a spot treatment. You’re better off not touching those; they’re deep, and you’re just not going to get to them, and they’re more likely to scar.”

Pop as the professionals do

If you have somewhere to be later and your whitehead is not invited, both of these skin experts understand that most people in this situation will want to nix that zit. Though they still wish you wouldn’t, they did share their best advice for doing so safely to minimize the risk of infection or scarring.

  1. Take a shower. “I would use a gentle cleanser and take a shower,” Koss advised. “Taking a warm shower can help soften the skin in a way that makes extractions easier. You could also use a warm, damp cloth just on the spot.”

  2. Wash your hands and face. If you did this in the shower, great. If you skipped step 1, this step is nonnegotiable. Both experts say this is the best way to avoid introducing new bacteria into the pop zone, with Summe adding that she would apply a small amount of rubbing alcohol to the blemish to sanitize the area.

  3. Soften the blow. Both Koss and Summe recommend wrapping some toilet paper, tissue or gauze around your fingertips before reaching for your face. This ensures your nails won’t dig into the skin and lead to scarring.

  4. Press gently (and know when to stop). “From all different angles, kind of rotating, use a gentle pressure downwards and inwards. For the whitehead, you might need to take a sterile needle and make a tiny little poke very superficially at the surface, right in the middle,” Summe said.

    “Press around the outside of it slowly with downward pressure,” Koss said. “The key is not to be aggressive. If something’s not coming up after trying a few times, get out of there. I do this with my clients, too, because I don’t want to traumatize the skin, so we abort mission.”

  1. Do some post-pop aftercare. “I think it’d be a good idea to use a spot treatment,” Summe said. “Personally, I like salicylic acid or a hydrocolloid patch, which has the added benefit of keeping your hands off of the spot and provides a protective barrier.”

    “Depending on inflammation, hold a cold compress or a few ice cubes in a clean towel on there,” Koss said. “Put a zit sticker or a hydrocolloid patch over it. It’s like an open wound at this point, and wounds heal well in a moist environment. If you don’t have those, use a little dab of antibiotic ointment, and then just leave it alone.”

Koss added that for people with dermatillomania — a mental health condition that causes repetitive picking at the skin — using these tactics can help reduce damage. However, she recommends addressing the behavior with the help of a therapist rather than relying only on hacks like these.

“My first memory is of picking a scab, so I’m a lifelong picker. I know how it is,” she said. “For my clients who deal with this, instead of picking, I tell them to try icing or cold-rolling zits, use pimple patches, keep the lights dim in the bathroom and throw away their magnifying mirror. If I have an urge to pick, I’ll do a sheet mask or spot treatment instead.”

That’s good advice for learning to be hands-off with any blemish, really.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash

Skin Care Products For Acne-Prone Skin

Beautyskin care acne

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

You Don’t Always Have To Share A ‘Hot Take’ On Social Media

Food & Drink

Nutrition Experts Share 7 Healthy Breakfasts That Cost Less Than $1

Wellness

5 Questions To Ask About Your Relationship With Alcohol

Travel

15 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit

Wellness

Still Have Lingering Congestion After Being Sick? Here’s What To Do.

Wellness

BA.2 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Shopping

19 Comfortable Shoes You'll Want To Pack On Your Next Trip

Shopping

33 Low-Effort Products To Help You Look And Feel More Put-Together

Shopping

43 TikTok-Famous Products So Useful, They're For Sure Worth The Hype

Shopping

12 Home Goods Items From Target That Legit Look Expensive

Shopping

29 TikTok Organization Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Shopping

34 Parenting Products Under $10 You'll Regret Not Buying Sooner

Shopping

14 Cute Fillers For Kids' Easter Baskets That Aren't Candy

Shopping

Are Silk Sheets Worth It? Here's Why You Should Switch, According To Sleep Experts

Shopping

16 Thoughtful Gift Ideas To Make Life Easier For New Moms

Shopping

Sephora's Big Spring Sale Is Here! Here's What To Snag At A Big Discount

Food & Drink

Top 10 Drool-Worthy Instagram Recipes From March

Shopping

These Are Best Strapless Bras If You Have Big Boobs

Shopping

Professional Car Detailers Share The Best At-Home Car Cleaning Products

Relationships

Is It Ever OK To Charge Your Friends For A Dinner Party?

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Aphasia

Work/Life

The First Thing Productivity Experts Do When They Wake Up

Shopping

Physical Therapists Weigh In On The Water Pillows Trending On TikTok

Travel

How To Make Friends While Traveling

Wellness

Can You Get BA.2 If You've Had COVID Recently?

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Slip-On Shoes You Can Get Online

Work/Life

What To Put On Your Résumé If You Took Time Off To Have Kids

Shopping

24 Helpful Hair Products That'll Give You Exactly What You Paid For

Shopping

The Best Black-Owned Skin Care Products, According To Beauty Enthusiasts

Shopping

How Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Spends A Day Using Only Black-Owned Products

Shopping

Parents Reveal The Must-Have Items To Pack In Your Hospital Birth Bag

Shopping

25 Winter Beauty Products That Actually Do What They Say They Will

Shopping

Announcing HuffPost Readable: Come See March's First Book Club Pick

Travel

14 Travel Destinations Where You Can Learn More About Black History

Shopping

These KN95 Covid Face Masks Are Half Off For A Limited Time

Shopping

Get This Popular Electric Toothbrush For Only $19 Right Now

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Life-Changing Cleaning Products You Should Always Have In Your Car

Shopping

Parents Reveal Exactly What You Need To Add To Your Baby Registry