Few things are more annoying and painful than thigh chafing, especially during the warmer months. It’s basically impossible to take a few steps without your skin rubbing together, later turning into a rash you’ll spend days treating.

But your days of chafing may soon be over: There are a couple of handy products you can get your hands (and thighs) on to bring some much-needed relief and prevention before the problem even starts.

After sifting through countless reviews, we compiled the ultimate list of anti-chafing products you can buy that actually work. (Say goodbye to rubbing deodorant on your thighs to act as a barrier or making your own DIY concoctions.) Below, you’ll find five highly-rated must-have items that your thighs ― and any other bothersome areas ― will thank you for.