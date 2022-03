Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands

For an anti-chafing product that doubles as a lingerie accessory, opt for this stretchy thigh band that comes in several colors of lace, including black, red, brown and white. You can wear them under dresses, skirts and pants without worrying about them sliding down. Two rows of stay-up silicone help keep them in place all day, as mentioned in this glowing Amazon review:"I bought these due to a suggestion I saw online. I'm a thicccccckkk thigh woman and this causes chafing any time I want to wear a dress, skirt or even short shorts, these solve that! This product is amazing, take your measurements and buy them ladies! I only wore them for about 20 minutes but I did every move test possible and they stay in place! Can't wait to wear them for a whole day!" — Chauntae