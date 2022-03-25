The Best Products To Prevent Thigh Chafing, According To Glowing Reviews

Including the original Body Glide anti-chafe balm, Gold Bond Friction Defense and anti-chafing thigh bands.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Monistat-Chafing-Relief-Powder-Protection/dp/B00AXVJF52?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623c735de4b019fd813862a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Monistat Care chafing relief gel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623c735de4b019fd813862a8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Monistat-Chafing-Relief-Powder-Protection/dp/B00AXVJF52?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623c735de4b019fd813862a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Monistat Care chafing relief gel</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Body-Glide-Original-Anti-Chafe-1-5oz/dp/B00288L2N6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623c735de4b019fd813862a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Body Glide anti-chafe balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623c735de4b019fd813862a8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Body-Glide-Original-Anti-Chafe-1-5oz/dp/B00288L2N6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623c735de4b019fd813862a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Body Glide anti-chafe balm</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gold-Bond-Friction-Defense-Unscented/dp/B007VC9DKI?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623c735de4b019fd813862a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Gold Bond Friction Defense" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623c735de4b019fd813862a8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Gold-Bond-Friction-Defense-Unscented/dp/B007VC9DKI?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623c735de4b019fd813862a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Gold Bond Friction Defense</a>.
Monistat Care chafing relief gel, Body Glide anti-chafe balm and Gold Bond Friction Defense.

Few things are more annoying and painful than thigh chafing, especially during the warmer months. It’s basically impossible to take a few steps without your skin rubbing together, later turning into a rash you’ll spend days treating.

But your days of chafing may soon be over: There are a couple of handy products you can get your hands (and thighs) on to bring some much-needed relief and prevention before the problem even starts.

After sifting through countless reviews, we compiled the ultimate list of anti-chafing products you can buy that actually work. (Say goodbye to rubbing deodorant on your thighs to act as a barrier or making your own DIY concoctions.) Below, you’ll find five highly-rated must-have items that your thighs ― and any other bothersome areas ― will thank you for.

1
Gold Bond Friction Defense stick
This stick has over 17,000 five-star Amazon ratings and is perfect for on-the-go chafing needs. After application to affected areas, it reduces friction and provides comfort. It's non-greasy, unscented and ideal for sensitive skin. And if you're still curious about whether it actually works, check out this promising five-star review on Amazon:

"I love this stuff! Holy cow- I was pretty skeptical when I bought this for my wedding. This stuff REALLY works, I put this on before my wedding dress and I did not have any chaffing or uncomfortable feeling at all and I never reapplied it that day. I have used this product many times since with no issues. I have even used this on my feet/heels to prevent blisters." — Nicole Cook-Pullin
Get it on Amazon for $5.43.
2
A pair of shorts to prevent direct contact
Biker shorts come in handy if you're wearing an outfit that doesn't expose your thighs or if you just need something to pair with an oversized graphic tee. The best part is that they keep your thighs from having skin-to-skin contact, thus reducing chafing. Make them a part of your summer wardrobe essentials like this Amazon reviewer did:

"These are my summer go tos to wear under skirts and dresses and around the house with T-shirts. They do a great job of preventing the dreaded thigh “chub rub” chaffing due to skin friction." — lizzy caston
Get a pack of three for $21.99.
3
Monistat Care chafing relief powder gel
Yes, Monistat makes other products outside of vaginal health, like this chafing relief powder gel that glides onto skin and dries smoothly. This clinically tested, non-greasy formula reduces friction and soothes irritated skin. It has over 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, including this one:

"My mom used powder for her chafed areas and it would get everywhere. Now that I’m getting older, I’m discovering that I need it too, but didn’t want that mess and also preferred something more discrete. This stuff is awesome! It goes on like a gel and dries like a powder with no mess. It also lasts longer, no scent, and no residue! Highly recommend!" — Amaranth
Get it on Amazon for $5.68.
4
Body Glide anti-chafe balm
Although this balm looks like deodorant, it's actually made to stop chafing and irritation. It's unscented, allergen-free and made from plant-derived ingredients. You can also get a Body Glide For Her version, which contains added ingredients like Vitamins A, B, E and F to help keep skin soft and moisturized in addition to preventing chafing. And if you don't believe us, take it from this five-star Amazon review:

"I’ve been using body glide for the past few years and it’s helped tremendously against chaffing. I’ve run over 30 marathons and I make sure I use this before every training run and every event I attend. Great product!" — Charles DeVos
Get the original balm on Amazon for $10.99.Get the Body Glide For Her balm for $10.99.
5
Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands
For an anti-chafing product that doubles as a lingerie accessory, opt for this stretchy thigh band that comes in several colors of lace, including black, red, brown and white. You can wear them under dresses, skirts and pants without worrying about them sliding down. Two rows of stay-up silicone help keep them in place all day, as mentioned in this glowing Amazon review:

"I bought these due to a suggestion I saw online. I'm a thicccccckkk thigh woman and this causes chafing any time I want to wear a dress, skirt or even short shorts, these solve that! This product is amazing, take your measurements and buy them ladies! I only wore them for about 20 minutes but I did every move test possible and they stay in place! Can't wait to wear them for a whole day!" — Chauntae
Get them on Amazon starting at $18.95.
