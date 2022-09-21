Come the end of summer, my skin is always in need of some serious rehabilitation. After a season of sunscreen, humidity, sweat and a vacation lifestyle that involves a bit more fun than normal, my complexion is always in need of an overhaul. Not only is a deep clean of my precious pores in order, but it’s time to start doing something about the sun damage that has started to creep in on my once-clear complexion.

Age and sun exposure can lead to new little freckles, prompt new splotches or darken existing melasma, even with fairly rigorous sun protection. Despite the fact that I’m fairly meticulous about sunscreen use, I am still finding new damage after only a few months of sun exposure. However, all is not lost.

Advertisement

Megan Cheatham, an aesthetic nurse practitioner at SkinSpirit, noted that not only can some visible//aesthetic sun damage be reversed or treated, but there’s an option for every budget and issue.

She explained that for the most part, when it comes to the surface of your skin, sun damage manifests itself as small brown spots, large brown spots, wrinkles, red spots, hypopigmentation (a lighter discoloration of the skin) or hyperpigmentation (a darker discoloration of the skin). Depending on the severity, Cheatham said these issues can be treated with a combination of at-home skin care, chemical peels, lasers and annual dermatological checkups.

When it comes to at-home skin care regimes, she recommended checking to see if you have any products with tyrosinase inhibitors, since tyrosinase is what jump-starts melanin production.

Common tyrosinase inhibitors include:

“Sun damage can cause an over-production of melanin, which causes darkening pigments in your skin (or what we like to call sunspots),” she said. ”[These ingredients] all reduce tyrosinase activity, which prevents melanin formation.”

Advertisement

The combination of lasers and tyrosinase inhibitors are your best bet for sun-exposed skin, Cheatham said. “Laser treatments like Sciton Broad Band Light, [a treatment that uses light energy to boost the production of elastin and collagen], can also encourage melanin reduction. Chemical peels will also help reduce the appearance of sun damage and help encourage new stimulation of skin and collagen by removing the top epidermal layer.”

It’s never too late to start a skincare plan to treat sun damage, and Cheatham encouraged us to reach out to a dermatologist or aesthetic provider to discuss treatment options. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best products for tackling post-summer sun damage and preventing it in the first place, many of which were recommended by Cheatham herself. Pick one up and give your skin some much-needed pampering in the months to come.