Want to eat healthier and enjoy your meals while you do it? If spending less time cooking and more time enjoying your foods sounds like your cup of team, meal prepping might be the time-saving hack you need.

The point of meal prepping is to cut down on the time and effort it takes to prepare and cook food throughout the week. It’s also a smart way to make sure you’re eating a nutritious, balanced and thoughtful meal each night, instead of just throwing together whatever is in your pantry when you get home.

Though it does involve some planning and — you guessed it— prepping, it’s guaranteed to save you time and effort in the long run, with the right kitchen supplies.

Though meal prepping can mean different things to different people, figure out which method works best for you. You can batch cook one big meal for the week and store it perfect portioned containers and bento boxes for a quick reheat. Or, if you prefer to cook a fresh meal every day, you can knock out the meal-prep time by divvying up the uncooked ingredients into pre-portioned storage until you’re ready to toss it into the pan or Instant Pot.

Meal prepping takes a bit of effort, but with enough practice and the right supplies, it can be a great way to save time on cooking and a way to ensure that you always have something healthy to eat.

So you can focus on the food, we’ve pulled together some of the must-have supplies you’ll want on hand to start meal prepping as a beginner.

