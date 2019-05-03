Lisa and Tom: 43 years

"I was 13 and had just moved into a new house in a new neighborhood, and word apparently traveled that I was available for babysitting. The mom in the house on the corner called to ask if I could watch her kids on an upcoming weekend night. When I arrived, the first person I met was a boy about my age. It turned out he was two years younger than I, and his parents didn't consider him mature enough to babysit. So I watched his siblings, he hung out, and over the course of the summer, we became fast friends. A few weeks ago — 43 years after that first meeting — that boy and I met for lunch, as we try to several times a year. He is one of my oldest friends, and no matter how much time passes between our opportunities to get together, it takes no time for us to catch up. Our lives are dissimilar. He's a successful executive in his family's business. He’s been married to the same woman since his 20s; they have four grown kids, travel often and enjoy an active social life. I also have grown kids, but I live the happily introverted life of a communications professional who largely prefers books to people. So, on the surface, we'd have nothing to talk about, but we're never at a loss for words. What keeps our friendship strong? Aside from a genuine regard for one another, I think our shared history plays a large part. I grew up in an unconventional family, but with Tom, I never have to explain those relationships. He remembers my dog and the curiously huge rock in my front yard. He once drove my family's station wagon backward, as fast as it could go, down our street. I, nerd girl that I was, got Tom though a few classes by doing his homework while he told me jokes. I remember how hard Tom's dad, then a young man, worked to get his business off the ground — and now it's one of the most successful in our city. And I can still see the face of the baby sister that Tom's family lost when we were teenagers. As we all travel through various stages of life, many of our friends tend to be situational. I love the fact that I can barely a remember a time when I didn't know Tom. Although I don't call or text him as often as I should, when the big things happen, he's one of the first people whose voice I want to hear." — Lisa Lavia Ryan