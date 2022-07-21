Shopping

The Best Summer Solutions For Sweaty, Stinky Feet

Moisture-wicking socks, sweat-absorbing insoles, breathable shoes and odor-neutralizing products that prevent smelly hot-weather feet.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Keep your feet feeling dry and fresh, even in scorching temperatures, with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Carpe-Antiperspirant-Dermatologist-Recommended-Solution-hyperhidrosis/dp/B019E8H5TC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d5c897e4b092a3f6bf802b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="clinical strength antiperspirant cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d5c897e4b092a3f6bf802b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Carpe-Antiperspirant-Dermatologist-Recommended-Solution-hyperhidrosis/dp/B019E8H5TC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d5c897e4b092a3f6bf802b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">clinical strength antiperspirant cream</a> for feet, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Summer-Ultra-Absorbent-Stay-Dry-Insoles-Sandals/dp/B002C3B82M?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d5c897e4b092a3f6bf802b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="moisture wicking shoe inserts" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d5c897e4b092a3f6bf802b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Summer-Ultra-Absorbent-Stay-Dry-Insoles-Sandals/dp/B002C3B82M?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d5c897e4b092a3f6bf802b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">moisture wicking shoe inserts</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Odor-Eaters-Ultra-Durable-Cushioning-Insoles/dp/B00COYDLOM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d5c897e4b092a3f6bf802b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="anti-fungal cushion insoles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d5c897e4b092a3f6bf802b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Odor-Eaters-Ultra-Durable-Cushioning-Insoles/dp/B00COYDLOM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d5c897e4b092a3f6bf802b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">anti-fungal cushion insoles</a> that destroy tough odor.
Amazon
The way summer makes our body parts moist and feeling less than fresh can only be categorized as cruel. One of the worst spots affected by the heat? Our feet.

Sweaty, stinky feet is a problem that plagues many people this time of year. Thankfully, the following list of foot products are consistently backed by reviewers who also suffer from this annoying problem.

Ditch your sweat-soaked sneakers and odoriferous socks that are verging on a biohazard risk, and find sweet-smelling relief in breathable sneakers made from moisture-wicking material, a pair of bamboo socks that are naturally cooling or a powerful shoe spray that neutralizes stubborn odor all day long.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A six-pack of moisture control socks that have a staggering 139,900 five-star reviews
These bestselling and durable socks may just be the ultimate work pair thanks to a reinforced toe and heel and a compressive arch. They're made with breathable moisture-control fibers and feature ventilated channels that promote airflow so your feet can stay cool and dry. They also are available in a variety of colors and various lengths like no-shows and bootcut.

Promising review: "Here I am over a year later and I am still using them after wearing them every day. I am on my feet for ten plus hours a day. I searched for years for socks that could stand up to that amount wear and I finally found them with these. In terms of comfort level my feet don't hurt after wearing them all day. They keep my feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer. They are so good at moisture wicking that they keep my feet from sweating which means my feet, socks, and shoes don't stink when I get home. My wife finally lets me keep my shoes in the house. With other socks I would have to keep them outside because of the smell." –– Blake Hughes
$10.98+ at Amazon
2
Suavs
A breathable pair of moisture-wicking sneakers for women
Ultra-soft and outfitted with grippy gum soles, these sneakers for women are sustainably knitted with moisture-wicking and breathable materials to keep feet feeling fresh and dry. They are machine-washable, can be worn without socks and are available in five color options.

Promising review: "I love my Suavs. I have worn them to work with no socks for a few days and they do not smell bad at all. I wore my other name brand athletic shoes to work yesterday for half the day and regretted it!! They hurt the tops of my feet so bad. The thing is, I never noticed how uncomfortable they were until now. Never looking back." –– Dayna L.
$95 at Suavs
3
Amazon
A three-pack of ultra-absorbent shoe inserts
These liners adhere to the soles of any sandals, heels, mules, sneakers and beyond. The unique fiber blend wicks away moisture, prevents odor and won't leave residue behind on your shoes when it's time to remove them. They also come in a variety colors so you won't have a problem finding a pair that seamlessly blends in with your shoes.

Promising review: "These are lifesavers for summer shoes. They last a decent amount of time before you have to replace them. Very good adhesive - only a few times an edge on one might have trouble staying down. Sometimes the wool felt will pull off bits of itself, but this is minor and does not compromise the absorbency. Tremendous improvement for sweaty summer feet. Shoes do not smell." –– Christine Dillon
$19.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An antiperspirant cream made just for feet
This clinical strength and dermatologist-recommended foot cream fights excessive foot sweating, and can even be effective for medical conditions such as hyperhidrosis. The smooth, never-greasy lotion formula contains natural eucalyptus oil and moisturizing ingredients that gently soothe the soles and keep feet feeling fresh.

Promising review: "My boyfriend's feet smelled so bad. He could wash them with soap, soak them in bleach and as soon as he took his shoes off the entire room smelled so bad that I would literally start gagging. It was horrible to say the least. I can remember one time he had his socks on and was walking across the tile floor and leaving wet footprint marks and the smell oh dear lord the smell. I've tried everything and then I found this stuff. It’s amazing. One day is a huge difference, three days and no smell at all. His socks don't smell. I was on the verge of taking him to a foot doctor to understand why his feet would sweat like they do. But not any more." –– Laura Kucharczyk
$14.95 at Amazon$14.97 at Walmart
5
Amazon
An extra strength odor-eliminating spray for shoes
This maximum strength deodorizing spray for shoes has over 12,830 five-star ratings on Amazon and uses an all-natural blend of eucalyptus, tea tree and lemon oil extracts to neutralize stubborn odor. It can also be effective for eliminating odors around the house, like in the kitchen or bathroom.

Promising review: "Following the first application (sprayed in notoriously stinky shoes the night before I planned to wear them), any trace of previously stubborn and offending odor was 100% eliminated and stayed that way all day (despite wearing the shoes on an all-day hike in 95 degree heat). Finally removing these sweat-drenched shoes at day's end, I expected at least some stink to return, but no! The shoes merely had a pleasantly faint residual smell of the Lumi spray itself, and both my socks and feet were neutrally odorless. Normally following a hike of that magnitude under such conditions, the only way I can return my feet to an acceptable state of no odor is with lots of soap, water, and scrubbing in the shower." –– RKJ
$12.94 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An odor- and sweat-absorbing shoe powder
Using a combination of six different wetness and odor fighters like zinc oxide and eucalyptus oil, this ultra-absorbent foot powder from Dr. Scholl's keeps feet feeling fresh and dry for the whole day.

Promising review: "I always buy A&H but I decided to try this one and I'm so happy that I did! This works so well in my running shoes! It keeps them dry and smelling so fresh and clean!! This is by far my new favorite! The spout even distributes the powder perfectly as a bonus!" –– Cheyanna Dinkel
$4.47 at Amazon$4.47 at Walmart
7
Amazon
A three-pack of insoles infused with activated charcoal
These cushioned insoles are infused with a layer of activated charcoal, baking soda, zinc oxide and two powerful odor blockers to keep feet fresh. The ventilated material also draws in perspiration to help feet stay dry. They come in one size but are easily trimmed for a custom fit.

Promising review: "I bought a lovely pair of leather moccasins I wanted to wear without socks. Within a couple of weeks of wearing them, they started to stink. My feet sweat quite a bit, and these shoes just don't look right with socks. The no-see socks would always slip down for me. I was skeptical that these odor eaters would last very long on bare feet, but WOW! As soon as I put them in my shoes, the odors faded away after one all-day use. It's been a couple months now and STILL NO STINK! They're comfortable, too. I'm definitely going to buy them again and highly recommend." –– Yara Lovejoy
$8.49 at Target$7.63 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of airy and breathable men's sneakers from Allbirds
These breathable and incredibly lightweight sneakers are made from responsibly-sourced eucalyptus fibers that are naturally cooling and thermoregulating. In fact, you can even wear these sneakers without socks. They have a supportive and cushioned midsole, are machine-washable and available in 15 color variations.

Promising review: "Long time wool runner fan.Thought I would give these a spin this summer- so far so good. Lighter and a bit cooler in the heat..and a comfy feel with no socks." –– Joels S.
$105 at Allbirds
9
Amazon
Medicated foot powder infused with anti-fungal ingredients
Lotrimin, a trusted name in over-the-counter anti-fungal care, uses 2% miconazole nitrate in this sweat-absorbing foot powder to fight fungal-caused odor. This clinically proven ingredient also helps to relieve uncomfortable symptoms associated with athlete's foot, like itching and redness.

Promising review: "My feet sweat like mad, so I can't live without this powder. So much more economical than waiting until you have athlete's foot and then having to buy an expensive cream or liquid. I sprinkle it in my socks every morning and I'm good to go. No more waking up in the middle of the night with my feet on fire. No more itchy misery." –– Burghal
Three-pack: $19.06 at AmazonSingle bottle: $12.82 at WalmartSpray: $6.99 at Target
10
Amazon
A three-pack of breathable odor-control socks made with bamboo cotton
These ventilated and cushioned socks are made with moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating bamboo cotton that keeps feet dry and odor-free. They are available in black or white and come in packs of three or six.

Promising review: "First of all, my son had come down with a case of the stink foot. Stinky feet, stinky shoes, stinky socks. We tried spraying the shoes, washing the feet, washing the socks in Oxyclean with an extra soak. Still stink foot. So I bought these and... NO MORE STINK FOOT!" –– Christopher Matthews
$13.95+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A soothing tea tree foot soak that gets rid of stubborn odor
Deeply soothe sore and tired feet, soften rough calluses and fight off stubborn odor all at once with this wildly popular epsom salt soak. It uses a proprietary blend of eucalyptus, peppermint, spearmint, cajuput, rosemary, lavender and tea tree oils to naturally address a number of foot problems and improve the look and feel of feet and toenails.

Promising review: " My teenage daughter wanted to join me so I made her a separate water bath for feet. Now being that she is a teenager, her feet odor reach a level that I had no idea could be reached. Even after showers with soap and water, they are still smelly. The salts were able to kill off any order on her feet. She was so happy. She’s always embarrassed at school because she’s worried people can smell them." –– dkelley
$15.97 at Amazon
12
Amazon
An all-natural and talc-free shoe powder
The Foot Sense all-natural foot and shoe powder contains zinc oxide and arrowroot to quickly absorb sweat, in addition to a blend of essential oils that help neutralize odor quickly and with lasting effect.

Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I had a pair of Columbia slip-on shoes that I love but could not wear because the smell was absolutely horrible. We tried washing the insoles, airing them out and nothing worked. I ordered this product and applied it. Immediately the smell went away and has never returned. I now put this in every pair of shoes I own. This is truly amazing and it eliminates the smell, not just covers it up." –– Howie and/or Cyndy
$12.98 at Amazon$12.98 at Walmart
13
Amazon
A six-pack of deodorizing balls for sneakers
Perfect for stinky shoes, dirty clothes hampers, gym bags or anywhere else that needs an added dose of freshness, these compact deodorizing balls offer up to 2,000 hours' worth of effective odor control. Just twist to activate, leave in the desired area and replace as needed.

Promising review: "I got these for my sneakers that I leave at work. I am a very hot person which causes my feet to sweat. These balls are a perfect addition to my working life. After work, I slip one in each shoe and the next morning my shoes are dry and fresh smelling. The freshener ball on the inside of the plastic lasts a really long time. They smell like they just came out of the dryer. I love it. I would recommend these shoe fresheners to anyone in need!!" –– iluvrb2002
$13.99 at Amazon
