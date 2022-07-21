1
A six-pack of moisture control socks that have a staggering 139,900 five-star reviews
A breathable pair of moisture-wicking sneakers for women
A three-pack of ultra-absorbent shoe inserts
An antiperspirant cream made just for feet
An extra strength odor-eliminating spray for shoes
An odor- and sweat-absorbing shoe powder
A three-pack of insoles infused with activated charcoal
A pair of airy and breathable men's sneakers from Allbirds
Medicated foot powder infused with anti-fungal ingredients
A three-pack of breathable odor-control socks made with bamboo cotton
A soothing tea tree foot soak that gets rid of stubborn odor
An all-natural and talc-free shoe powder
A six-pack of deodorizing balls for sneakers