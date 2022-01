A large over-the-sink rack perfect for limited counter space

The compact but sizable rack can be adjusted based on the width of your sink (it stays in place with the aid of suction cups) and all of the parts can be disassembled and rinsed in the dishwasher.: One dish rack, one bowl rack, one fruit basket, one knife and cutlery holder, one utensils holder, one cutting board holder, seven utility hooks, and one detergent rack.: "This purchase turned out to be one of things I didn't know I needed until I had it. It functions as not only an over-sink drying rack, but also a cutlery holder, kitchen utensil holder, and a utility cleaning holder that can be used for cleaning supplies and brushes etc. The product is sturdy, the legs have suction cups so that it doesn't slide. It seems fairly durable in my nearly week of usage, and its fairly configurable.. It does come disassembled (the main truss) so there are some screws and washers and instructions on how to put it together, a process which took 10 minutes." — Darrel Pendergrass