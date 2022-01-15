When life gets busy, those once tidy spaces of your home can quickly turn to clutter and all of those “things” you have accumulated over time, can begin to overflow their designated places.
You might find that an over-the-outlet shelf to hold electric toothbrushes can and razors can come in handy or that you never knew you needed a shower liner with pockets to hold all your bathing product overflow.
Advertisement
Find other clever tools and gadgets in the list below to helo you keep things a little more organized.
1
A two-tier lazy Susan strong enough to store your reserve of soup cans
2
A magnetic stove shelf on which you can stack your go-to spices
3
A wicker stair basket that'll encourage you to return all upstairs belongings to their rightful place
4
A gift wrap organizer for those who stocked up on two many 2021 holiday supplies
5
A set of super-strong magnetic strips to elevate beer and soda bottles
6
A multi-slotted battery organizer
7
A sleek hanging file holder so you can free up some desk space
8
A rack that hangs from the side of your fridge
9
A grippy toiletry holder with room for your toothbrush, toothpaste, and razor
10
A 30-spice door rack to maximize your cabinet space
11
A set of under-bed storage bags to keep spare blanket and bulky winter clothes
12
A handmade sandwich plastic-bag holder you can mount on a wall, slip in a drawer
13
A velvet ottoman that opens up to reveal storage space
14
An accordion wall rack you can use to hold mugs, bags, hats and more
15
A shower curtain liner with pockets
16
A ceiling-mounted garage storage rack where you can stow away all those things you don't use that often
17
A high-rise organizer so you can use every nook and cranny in your medicine cabinet
18
A large over-the-sink rack perfect for limited counter space
19
A personalized stuffed animal zoo to easily grab stuffed animals and toys
20
An expandable, two-tier organizer to give under sink areas a much needed refresh
21
A rotating makeup/skincare organizer perfect for countertops and vanities
22
An above-the-outlet shelf where you can tuck away electric toothbrushes, razors, soap and more
23
A cabinet door organizer with room for cutting boards, plastic wrap or baking sheets
24
An over-the-door to keep left over plastic bags all in one place
25
A set of two shelf risers so you can utilize all of your cabinet space
26
A foldout drink station to create an at home bar in smaller spaces
27
A spinning tea carousel that is both convenient to use and satisfying to display
28
A mountable bike holder that's great for garages or apartment living
29
A multi-purpose three-tier metal utility cart
30
A hanger stacker for all those spare hangers you may have accumulated