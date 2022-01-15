Shopping

Smart Storage Solutions For When You Have Too Many Things

Magnetic shelves, narrow cabinets, expandable organizers and more nifty options ready to address whatever "problem area" your home has.
Chelsea Stuart
Amazon
Keep all your cans easily accessible with this stainless steel rack, store winter clothes thanks to under the bed storage cases and neatly store your razor with this grippy mirror caddy.

When life gets busy, those once tidy spaces of your home can quickly turn to clutter and all of those “things” you have accumulated over time, can begin to overflow their designated places.

You might find that an over-the-outlet shelf to hold electric toothbrushes can and razors can come in handy or that you never knew you needed a shower liner with pockets to hold all your bathing product overflow.

Find other clever tools and gadgets in the list below to helo you keep things a little more organized.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A two-tier lazy Susan strong enough to store your reserve of soup cans
Promising review: "This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet. We use A LOT of spices and it was always a nightmare to find the right one. Now, I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height too and allows for different sized bottles to be placed on the racks. Overall, this is a good purchase to help with organization." —vegmom

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+.
2
amazon.com
A magnetic stove shelf on which you can stack your go-to spices
The shelf works with both flat and curved stoves. It doesn't require any adhesives or installation and the magnets can even be repositioned for a custom fit. It's available in three sizes and finishes.

Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+.
3
amazon.com
A wicker stair basket that'll encourage you to return all upstairs belongings to their rightful place
Promising review: "I am very pleased with this purchase. One of my grown kids still has mail sent to our house and it is placed on the stairs until she comes by to pick it up. And things that are downstairs but need to go up are placed there as well. So my stairs always looked messy. This basket has two sections. The upper one I've dedicated to my daughter's mail and the bigger section for stuff going up. The basket is not obtrusive and makes the stairs look much neater." —LilysNana

Get it from Amazon for $57.50.
4
Amazon
A gift wrap organizer for those who stocked up on two many 2021 holiday supplies
The manufacturer says the organizer can hold anywhere between 14 to 20 rolls of wrapping paper depending on how thick they are. Reviewers also agree that it's plenty long enough for extra-long rolls.

Promising review: "This is made quite well and holds a lot depending on size. It holds the tallest wrapping paper tubes sold. I like being able to see through it. I used one also to put all my large wired ribbons in that I make bows with. I am now organized!" —Angel

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+.
5
Amazon
A set of super-strong magnetic strips to elevate beer and soda bottles
The set comes with two magnetic strips which can be arranged in three different positions. Each holds six bottles.

Promising review: "Works great in my fridge. Super strong and frees up space on the bottom. I only have an inch of clearance but it does allow me to slide things under it and I no longer deal with falling over bottles." —Raemi

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $29.99.
6
amazon.com
A multi-slotted battery organizer
The nifty, wall-mounted organizer can hold 82 batteries in total, including 25 AAAs, 39 AAs, four 9Vs, eight Cs, and six Ds. And an attached battery tester means you can also gauge the charge on each. It's available in two styles.

Promising review: "We have forever kept spare batteries in sandwich baggies in a kitchen junk drawer for quick convenience. The bags would always come open and scatter batteries or tear. One day, I decided to reorganize — I found this on Amazon and decided to give it a try. It was a major step in reorganizing my junk drawer! I also discovered that I had five dead batteries stored for use. How wonderful was that? Now I'll never replace a dead battery with another dead battery. I love things that help me stay organized and this is a huge plus." —FergFam

Get it from Amazon for $17.94+.
7
Amazon
A sleek hanging file holder so you can free up some desk space
Keyaiira is a woman-owned leather and fiber shop from artisan Keyaira Terry. All of the leather she uses is ethically and environmentally sourced (her cowhides are by-products of the beef industry). These file holders dangle from a two-inch brass ring which you hang via a nail.

Get it from Keyaiira on Amazon Handmade for $65.69.
8
Amazon
A rack that hangs from the side of your fridge
The three-tier organizer is meant to hang right off the side of your fridge (no installation necessary), but you can also mount it on the wall or use it as a freestanding shelf (just flip it over) if it suits your space better.

Promising review: "I love this organizer! Had to do some minor modifications to make sure it doesn’t slide off with added weight (I'm in an earthquake prone state), but just what I needed to free up some valuable counter space and still have access to what I need!" —Mari S.

Get it from Amazon for $43.99.
9
Amazon
A grippy toiletry holder with room for your toothbrush, toothpaste, and razor
The silicone organizer clings to most any bathroom surfaces so installation is really non-existent. Just stick it to your shower wall, mirror, or wherever else is convenient.

Promising review: "I'm one of those people who has an extreme amount of products in any given corner of the bathroom at all times. I use all of them, sparingly or in a rotation so I can't relocate them, however, keeping them organized and decent-looking is a challenge. I love the idea of these toiletry holders for their sleek look, but also for the fact that items can be kept off the tub/shower surfaces without damaging or altering the structure. After months of use, I still haven't had any issues. I clean it with dish soap every so often, but it's just as white as the day I got it! I keep a full tube of toothpaste, a couple of toothbrushes, a metal razor and a spare blade in it at all times, and I have yet to have a problem. I'm very happy with the product. I would love to see some options for the corners!" —Hannah Prime Member

Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
10
amazon.com
A 30-spice door rack to maximize your cabinet space
Each strip has five clips which fit most standard spice bottles (1.5 to 1.75 inches in diameter). The strips also come with pre-applied tape so all you have to do is peel and stick. It's also available in two sizes and colors.

Promising review: "Love, love, love this! I have old narrow cabinets and not nearly enough of them so I desperately needed a new way to organize all my herbs and spices. Took a chance based on a list of cool new things and couldn't be more happy with this product! It came with 30 grippers for only $10. I didn't even have to screw them into my cabinets. If you follow the directions and let them cure 24 hours, the self-adhesive works great! I plan on buying a few sets for gifts!" —Brandi Y.

Get it from Amazon for $9.87+.
11
Amazon
A set of under-bed storage bags to keep spare blanket and bulky winter clothes
The bags have handles on three sides so they're easy to fish out. They also have clear zippered tops which allow you to see what's inside at a glance.

Promising review: "Wow! These storage bags are even nicer than I expected. They seem sturdy and well made for storage of items that aren’t extremely heavy. Our winter home in Florida is tiny and being able to store extra bedding for guests under our bed is a must. These are perfect for the task. See-through tops enable quick identification of contents and double zippers work smoothly. Would definitely recommend." —KyFan

Get them from Amazon for $15.99.
12
Banks CNC / Etsy
A handmade sandwich plastic-bag holder you can mount on a wall, slip in a drawer
Banks CNC is a small, laser-cutting business based in Palmdale, California. Promising review: "This really is great, so much better than having tons of boxes of baggies in a drawer, really pleased with this." —Patricia Palmer

Get it from Banks CNC on Etsy for $19.99.
13
amazon.com
A velvet ottoman that opens up to reveal storage space
Promising review: "I love this versatile stool! It’s stylish, well-made, and extremely easy to assemble. When used for seating, it’s comfortable and sturdy; when used as an end table it adds such a fun design element for any space. The storage is also a bonus if you are living in small space like I am. I highly recommend!" —Melissa

Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
14
amazon.com
An accordion wall rack you can use to hold mugs, bags, hats and more
The rack has 13 pegs and can expand up to 3.5 feet across. I have one in my kitchen and I use it for mugs and masks. At first, I was worried it wouldn't be sturdy enough but I've had it up for more than a year now and there hasn't been a single mug casualty!

Promising review: "For some unknown reason, my family decided I needed to start collecting coffee mugs. Most are really unique, whimsical, beautiful, snarky (think early morning before coffee — lol!), and took up WAY too much room hidden in the cabinets. I tried the cheaper expanding racks before — and make several very lucky catches when a mug slipped off or a peg pulled loose. This one is — by far — superior! Like a Yugo versus a Cadillac! I bought three and they are FULL. They make interesting (and humorous) wall decor on the wall next to the breakfast bar, and visitors always stop and study them." —Kim D.

Get it from Amazon for $13.10.
15
Amazon
A shower curtain liner with pockets
FYI the curtain has nine mesh pockets which are able to hold items up to 1 pound each, so just don't go throwing a mega-size conditioner in there, okay?

Promising review: "This is the perfect solution for my tub/shower situation. We have no shelving, and shower head racks tend to get rusty/caked with soap and have even fallen off. We've had this in the shower for three months now and it's great. It holds all our bottles, razors, and bars of soap." —Rachel B

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
16
amazon.com
A ceiling-mounted garage storage rack where you can stow away all those things you don't use that often
Securely attach the brackets to studs/ceiling joists and the shelving unit can hold up to 600 pounds of stuff. The elevation also ensures everything is safe in the event of a flood.

Promising review: "If you're wanting storage for your garage and have 10-foot ceilings this is the ticket. Installation is involved but I was able to do it as a one-man job. I used bungee cords to hold up one end of the shelf while installing the other. It took me a whole day to install but I was particular about its position and considered the constraints of surrounding space and aesthetics. This holds a total of sixteen 18 gallon totes... sixteen!!! It occupies otherwise unused space while standard shelving occupies valuable floor space. Keep your garage clean and organized – this is absolutely worth the money." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $229.99+.
17
Amazon
A high-rise organizer so you can use every nook and cranny in your medicine cabinet
The organizer's bridge design means you can store medicine bottle underneath and skinnier items — like razors, toothbrushes, or flossing picks — on top. Two side compartments also make it easier to stand up items that take too much space lying down — we're talking toothpaste, lipstick, thermometers, etc.

Promising review: "My medicine cabinet looks so neat with these organizers! The quality of plastic is good; the compartment size is convenient. I bought a few different sizes and found use for all of them. Highly recommended." —ZK

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
18
Amazon
A large over-the-sink rack perfect for limited counter space
The compact but sizable rack can be adjusted based on the width of your sink (it stays in place with the aid of suction cups) and all of the parts can be disassembled and rinsed in the dishwasher.

What's included: One dish rack, one bowl rack, one fruit basket, one knife and cutlery holder, one utensils holder, one cutting board holder, seven utility hooks, and one detergent rack.

Promising review: "This purchase turned out to be one of things I didn't know I needed until I had it. It functions as not only an over-sink drying rack, but also a cutlery holder, kitchen utensil holder, and a utility cleaning holder that can be used for cleaning supplies and brushes etc. The product is sturdy, the legs have suction cups so that it doesn't slide. It seems fairly durable in my nearly week of usage, and its fairly configurable. All of the different sections can be placed in different spots to fit the aesthetic and function of whatever kind of kitchen you've got. It does come disassembled (the main truss) so there are some screws and washers and instructions on how to put it together, a process which took 10 minutes. Surprisingly good purchase, well worth the cost. I have so much free space now." —Darrel Pendergrass

Get it from Amazon for $59.45.
19
amazon.com
A personalized stuffed animal zoo to easily grab stuffed animals and toys
Banda's Palette is a Kansas-based woodworking shop from Jaime, a parent of two who makes all sorts of specialized goods from lemonade stands to costume closets.

Promising review: "It was easy to assemble and very high quality. It looks just like I hoped it would. My daughter absolutely loves it and it keeps so much clutter off the floor!" —Emily Wilson

Get it from Banda's Palette on Amazon Handmade for $105.
20
amazon.com
An expandable, two-tier organizer to give under sink areas a much needed refresh
The shelving unit is suitable for most cabinets as you can adjust the height to four different levels (2, 5, 9, and 13 inches tall) and expand the rail anywhere between 15 to 25 inches. Since the dimensions aren't one-size-fits-all, it also comes with three large panels and four small panels so you can adjust the shelves.

Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small; under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do. It comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." —Jennifer Mowry

Get it from Amazon for $24.97.
21
amazon.com
A rotating makeup/skincare organizer perfect for countertops and vanities
If you're trying to size up the stand vs. your collection, the manufacturer says it can hold roughly 60 makeup brushes and 30 products be it lipstick, nail polish, skincare, etc.

Promising review: "If you're like me and have a lot of face care and makeup, this is a MUST-have for your vanity, dresser, or restroom! I love it! It holds almost all my products, minus two bottles of lotion, but that's okay. My mom bought two for her stuff after I showed her mine. It's big enough for everything, yet compact. This is easily my favorite purchase on Amazon this year." —KdH

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
22
amazon.com
An above-the-outlet shelf where you can tuck away electric toothbrushes, razors, soap and more
To install the shelf, simply remove your outlet's face plate, place the shelf, and then screw the plate back on with the included hardware. It should only take a few minutes at most.

Promising review: "I use this in the kitchen and have room for a baby monitor and a little Bluetooth speaker. I love that it’s two less things on my counter and now the cords are compact and look far more tidy. I had this 'installed' in a minute. Very simple and I’m not handy. Just need a screwdriver." —Davenport, IA

Get it from Amazon for $10.99+.
23
amazon.com
A cabinet door organizer with room for cutting boards, plastic wrap or baking sheets
You can hang the steel rack over a cabinet door via a set of included hooks or you can mount it directly to a door or wall with the included hardware. It can support roughly five standard-sized cutting boards.

Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (4 standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile - hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry

Get it from Amazon for $15.47+.
24
Amazon
An over-the-door to keep left over plastic bags all in one place
PS: The consensus among reviewers is that it can hold roughly 30 plastic shopping bags or 15ish reusable totes.

Promising review: "This item couldn’t come fast enough. I was reorganizing my kitchen and as I’m doing under the sink I’m like I NEED something for these stupid bags but not something bulky that takes up space since my kitchen space is limited. It is smaller than it looks in the picture which was great because I was hoping it didn’t take up too much space in the cabinet. I love it. I didn’t count how many bags it held but it held plenty. No more big ball of ugly bags everywhere under my cabinet!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
25
Open Spaces
A set of two shelf risers so you can utilize all of your cabinet space
Promising review: "Love the shelf risers. Great for my laptop on my desk, under the sink to organize, and amazing in my pantry to create more space!" —Wendy C.

Get a pack of two from Open Spaces for $72.
26
Uncommon Goods
A foldout drink station to create an at home bar in smaller spaces
The Shaker-style shelf can hold standard 12-inch-tall wine bottles and fifths of liquor. It ships in one piece so all you have to do is hang it with the included hardware!

Promising review: "My new apartment is kind of small in the kitchen area, and I didn't want to just have wine and whiskey atop the fridge. This little hanging bar is perfect. It's quality construction, so I trust I'm not going to come home to liquor and glass all over the floor, and it's very cute on the wall." —Laur

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $130.
27
amazon.com
A spinning tea carousel that is both convenient to use and satisfying to display
The carousel can hold up to 60 bags of tea and it spins a full 360 degrees.

Promising review: "I didn't realize what my home was missing. This carousel is perfect for the kitchen. It isn't too big or small. ( I can stow mine away in the cupboard if I need more counter space.) It is great for entertaining guest. It eliminates having to pull out every tea box, to recall which flavors one has. It has a classy 360-degree spin, and 8 to 10 bags can fit per pocket square. It's fun to organize." —Anonymous

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
28
amazon.com
A mountable bike holder that's great for garages or apartment living
The wall-mounted hardware can hold up to 50 pounds and the cradles are coated in rubber so your bike won't get scratched up when putting it up or taking it down.

Promising review: "These are so perfect and great and they save a lot of space for you by using the wall instead of occupying space that you could use for something else and they're very reasonably priced. I got three of them and they came with their own screws. I've been hanging the bike for a month now and they are reliable." —El-Maz

Get it from Amazon for $13.13.
29
Amazon
A multi-purpose three-tier metal utility cart
Promising review: "My daughter is using this to store her makeup and toiletries. It was easy to assemble and is very sturdy. It wheels on the carpet very nicely. I love that the shelves are adjustable in height. Some other carts were not. It holds a lot of items and it looks nice in her room. The color is a bit more toward green than aqua, but that's ok. I would definitely buy another if we needed additional storage." —M Winkle.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+.
30
amazon.com
A hanger stacker for all those spare hangers you may have accumulated
If you're trying to guestimate how many you'll need, each rack holds ~roughly~ 50 hangers.

Promising review: "I grew tired of throwing my empty hangers into a pile in my closet. They would get all tangled up and really frustrated the heck out of me every time I had to put away clothes! This hanger stacker seemed like an easy solution and boy, was I right! It assembles really easily (just two screws and an Allen wrench) and it is good at keeping my hangers organized. Buy one — you won't regret it!" —Bubbles456

Get it from Amazon for $28.73+.
