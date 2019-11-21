Gifts For Your Friend Who Can't Stop Talking About Their Bangs

It happens like clockwork. Fall hits each year and a certain sect of the population is suddenly seduced by the swoop, the straight-across, the fringe.

We’re talking bangs.

Like any tumultuous relationship, we are often oblivious to the negative until we dive in, forehead first. But the truth is, having bangs is both agony and ecstasy, a delicate balance of high highs, low lows, and willpower to stop yourself from fussing with them every five minutes.

Luckily, we’re currently in the midst of a hair accessory renaissance. There are tons of great options for days when the bangs need to be pushed back and when they need to be adorned in all their fringey glory. There are also foolproof tools to help minimize the chance of a messed-up mane, and they all make excellent gifts for that friend ― even if the friend is you.

Check out our picks for best bangs gifts below.