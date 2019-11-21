Style & Beauty

Gifts For Your Friend Who Can't Stop Talking About Their Bangs

If you don't have that friend, you are that friend. Buy these cute accessories and tools for yourself.

It happens like clockwork. Fall hits each year and a certain sect of the population is suddenly seduced by the swoop, the straight-across, the fringe.

We’re talking bangs.

Like any tumultuous relationship, we are often oblivious to the negative until we dive in, forehead first. But the truth is, having bangs is both agony and ecstasy, a delicate balance of high highs, low lows, and willpower to stop yourself from fussing with them every five minutes.

Luckily, we’re currently in the midst of a hair accessory renaissance. There are tons of great options for days when the bangs need to be pushed back and when they need to be adorned in all their fringey glory. There are also foolproof tools to help minimize the chance of a messed-up mane, and they all make excellent gifts for that friend ― even if the friend is you.

Check out our picks for best bangs gifts below.

Lele Sadoughi Snow Leopard Knotted Headband, $65
Lele Sadoughi
You may be familiar with Lele Sadoughi as the headband everyone on your Instagram feed is wearing. We love to see this styled with the bangs pulled out in front, but this would look great slicked back, too.

Get the Lele Sadoughi Snow Leopard Knotted Headband for $65.
Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $38.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
This beloved blow-dryer gets your entire head of hair dry and silky smooth in no time — and it's a godsend for styling, drying and redoing your bangs in a pinch. Whoever gets this gift will seriously thank you for the saved time in the morning alone.

Get the Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Bed Bath & Beyond for $38.99.
Scarlett Set of Two Hair Clips, $16
Baublebar
These colors! These shapes! These clips!

Get the Scarlett set of two hair clips from Baublebar for $16.
Goorin Bros. Ms. Shores Cloche Hat, $75
Goorin Bros.
This hat has a way of making bangs look chic, even if they are decidedly not looking chic that day.

Get the Goorin Bros. Ms. Shores Cloche Hat for $75.
Crosby by Mollie Burch Holly Headband, $38
Crosby by Mollie Burch
We love a red-and-pink color blocking moment, especially when that moment can also hide our messy bangs.

Get the Crosby by Mollie Burch Holly Headband for $38.
Not Your Mother's Party Now Wash Later Dry Shampoo Gift Pack
Ulta
Dry shampoo is a person with bangs' best friend. This set, which features three of Not Your Mother's tried and trusted purse-size sprays, will be their three new best friends.

Get the Not Your Mother's Party Now Wash Later Dry Shampoo Gift Pack from Ulta for $8.99.
Sincerely Jules by Scünci Turban Headband, $9.99
Target
Hair accessory brand Scünci teamed up with blogger Sincerely Jules to create some sincerely cute — and affordable — pieces. This satin pink headband is our personal fave.

Get the Sincerely Jules by Scünci Turban Headband from Target for $9.99.
Mason Pearson Pocket Mixture Brush, $120
Bloomingdale's
If you have bangs and don't have a mini brush in your bag at all times, do you even have bangs? This one is pricey, but it's got the reviews and clout to back up the price tag, and really being able to perfect your bangs on the go is priceless.

Get the Mason Pearson Pocket Mixture Brush from Bloomingdale's for $120.
Drybar EGift Card, Prices Vary
Drybar
There always comes a day in a bangs-haver's life when they just don't feel like dealing with them all alone. Enter the Drybar gift card, which they can redeem for a blowout at one of the blow-dry-only salon's many locations across the U.S.

Get the Drybar EGift Card.
Lululemon Fringe Fighter Headband, $18
Lululemon
The bangs honeymoon is over the second said bangs-haver steps foot back in the gym for the first time since their haircut. This "fringe fighter" from Lululemon helps ease the sweaty pain.

Get the Lululemon Fringe Fighter Headband for $18.
Halogen Wool Blend Beret, $29
Nordstrom
There is nothing more French than wearing a beret with bangs. And there is no greater compliment than saying someone looks French. It's just science.

Get the Halogen Wool Blend Beret from Nordstrom for $29.
Neobling Personalized Crystal Hair Clips, $4.13-$13.93
Etsy
So people recognize your friend even with their bangs pulled back.

Get the Neobling Personalized Crystal Hair Clips from Etsy for $4.13-$13.93 each.
Echo Diagonal Dot Bandana, $22
Echo
Echo makes a range of scarves that can be worn around your neck, your purse or your hair. How cute would this one be as a headband?

Get the Echo Diagonal Dot Bandana for $22.
& Other Stories Chunky Knitted Beanie, $39
& Other Stories
Because when all else fails, it's nice to know you can always shove all your hair under a giant beanie.

Get the & Other Stories Chunky Knitted Beanie for $39.
Nina Chaya Hairpin, $35
Nina
These dainty rose gold hairpins would look so cute at a wedding, or on a random Tuesday.

Get the Nina Chaya Hairpin for $35.
J.Crew Soft Twist Headband, $16.99
J. Crew
We're very here for a headband that wraps around our heads comfortably and looks cute at the same time.

Get the J.Crew Soft Twist Headband for $16.99.
