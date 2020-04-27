If you’ve been tempted to give yourself an at-home brow shaping or try to color your own hair for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone. But waiting to go to a salon or spa is probably a better idea than trying to do it yourself — especially because that’s one of the biggest ways to support your favorite beauty professionals during COVID-19.

Not to mention, this is the best way to avoid an impossible-to-correct dye job or completely lopsided eyebrows. And when it comes to your skin ― well, you really don’t want to mess around with that. This isn’t to say you shouldn’t make time for self-care right now (you definitely should!), but it’s worth being extra thoughtful about your DIY endeavors before you dive in. And this includes thinking about your favorite hairstylists, makeup artists, nail technicians and lash professionals who are missing your business right now.

What’s the best way to support the beauty professionals who keep our lashes, skin, nails, faces and hair looking gorgeous? We spoke to nearly a dozen experts whose businesses have been affected by COVID-19. At a time when everyone is struggling, it’s important to find ways to help those in our communities, including the people on whom we rely to look and feel our best. And who better to explain how clients can be of help right now than the professionals themselves?

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Makeup Artists

Update your makeup artist ASAP when your wedding date changes, and pay in advance if you can.

“Right now, clients can help me the most by keeping me super in the loop and informed on the status of their wedding date, all the way into autumn. If they asked their venue for some new date options, I want to know right away, because so many brides are reaching out at the same time. My office manager and I are handling every wedding on a case-by-case basis and being super flexible with policies for everyone, because this situation can be so unsure.

“Another great way to support any vendor is asking if you can pay any fees early, or pay any outstanding balance you may have. Suggesting your favorite makeup artist to any of your friends getting married is also a huge help for 2021/22 weddings.” ― Emily Dimant, freelance makeup artist, Pennsylvania

Leave positive online reviews.

“Leaving service reviews online on pages such as Google, Facebook, booking apps and other online providers are ways clients can help beauty professionals at this time. This is always helpful as reviews tend to be one of the first places new clients look for trust in a new artist and this encourages people to book in the future when we do reopen for business. Resharing social media posts and content with friends and family to show support and loyalty to an artist [also] means a lot and generates new clients, as well.” ― Tabby Castro, freelance makeup artist and manicurist, London

Nail Professionals

Purchase gift cards, and reach out for help when you attempt to DIY.

“Purchasing gift cards is always a great way to give back! You can help your favorite business and look forward to treating yourself or a loved one later on. Another great way is sending a Venmo tip to your favorite technician as a small gesture of kindness.

“Whether it’s ingrown nails, calluses or something as simple as gel polish removal, there is always the right way to do things yourself. So don’t be afraid to reach out to a professional for advice on DIY beauty projects to help out during these stressful times.” ― Marcela Correa, medical nail technician and owner of Medi Pedi NYC, New York City

Lash Professionals

Don’t push your lash professional to give you an at-home appointment.

“For the sake of our clients and our artists, we cannot risk one-on-one or at-home appointments. Whether it’s your eyelashes, hair or nails, everyone should take this time to let them breathe. I advise my clients to gently massage castor oil on their lashes in the meantime.

“For those that have remaining lashes extensions (stragglers) left, please do not pull on them. I know that some of them don’t have the patience and will start to play with them, but that will damage your lashes. Since we can’t professionally remove them, apply an oil-based eye makeup remover on a cotton pad, and press gently onto your eyes. Leave it on for a few seconds and repeat this step for the rest of the eyes. You can start from the middle, front or outer corner of your eye, whatever you are comfortable with. The key is not to wipe or rub the cotton pad, because it will take a toll on the lashes. Follow with a gentle lather (with warm water) to remove any excess oil/residue left over. Repeat this step daily until the lash extensions fall off naturally on its own.” ― Jessica Shin, makeup artist and owner of Flair Eyelashes, Inc., New York City

Hairstylists

Pay for your missed appointments and purchase gift cards for the future.

“Our loyal clients have reached out offering help in so many ways. Those who have been minimally affected by the pandemic financially have paid for their missed appointments just because. It’s been humbling. Others have purchased gift cards for future visits and some have shared all our promotions and posts on social media.” ― Heather Mercuri, stylist and owner at GLAM on the Go LLC, Ohio

Brow Artists

Reach out and ask!

“Reaching out and asking about ways to support never hurts. It’s hopeful just to hear a hello from you, and let your artist know that as soon as things open, you will be back. But don’t pressure your artist to book you an appointment just yet. We are all looking forward to some beauty upkeep, but at a time like this, no one should feel like they need to risk their health and yours.” ― Jas Imani, lash and brow artist, New York City

Purchase a large series of services for the future, and buy gift cards for friends.

“Purchase a service you know you will have in the coming weeks, or even a series of services based on what you normally use. I had a client just send me a Venmo for ‘future brows’ and she included a tip. I was so touched, and there are no words to describe how it feels when your people step up for you when you become unexpectedly unemployed.

“Really, a gift card for someone else is a bigger help ― you already have your client, but if they can treat someone to your service after all of this, that actually helps you get a new client.” ― Suzie Moldavon, makeup artist and owner of Flybrow, California

Estheticians

Stay in touch.

“The most important thing a client can do right now for their established esthetician is to stay in contact. There are so many ways to have virtual check-ins, via FaceTime, Zoom and Skype. Virtual consultations can take as little as 10 minutes, and the esthetician can then recommend a course of action, including providing instruction on how to perform at-home treatments, use tools and devices, and recommend products.” ― Lydia Sarfati, master esthetician, CEO and founder of Repêchage, New York City

aldarinho via Getty Images Whatever you do, estheticians advise you NOT to attempt your own blackhead extractions at home.

Practice good self-care right now, but DON’T do at-home extractions.

“As a holistic esthetician, my sole purpose is to support my guests’ skin and sense of wellness. Because they aren’t able to receive their regular holistic skin treatments right now, by prioritizing and incorporating intentional moments of self-care (like their gua sha ritual or dry brushing) along with a topical skin care routine (such as oil cleansing or multi-masking) at home, especially in seasons of stress, they can still powerfully help to support their personal well-being — and my mission as a holistic esthetician.

“I can’t encourage you enough to let any breakouts run their course and allow the skin to do its healing work, naturally. It’s better to have a temporary breakout or blackhead than to create trauma to the skin and potential long-term scarring by trying your own extractions at home.” ― Courtney O’Connor, licensed holistic esthetician at Primally Pure, California

Follow your esthetician on social media.

“A simple way you can show support to your local esthetician is by giving her a quick follow on her social media platform. Request a virtual consultation and purchase products she has recommended for you, rather than purchasing them from a big-box store. Your esthetician is taking the time out of her day to listen to your needs and working hard for you and making sure the products she researches will best benefit your skin. Supporting your local esthetician will mean the world to her/him!” ― Melissa Imperial, licensed esthetician, California

Med Spa Professionals (laser treatments, fillers, etc.)

Purchase items from the spa’s online shop.