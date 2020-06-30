HuffPost Finds

15 Small, American-Owned Businesses On Amazon To Know About

Supporting small businesses and being an Amazon shopper don't have to be mutually exclusive. Here's why.

For better or worse, Amazon has probably become a part of your everyday life in some way or another.

When you need a new swimsuit, you can have one delivered to your doorstep in about two days. If you want to tune out, you can put on episodes of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” via Prime Video. There are escapist books to read on your Kindle, groceries to get from Whole Foods on Amazon Fresh and even designer clothes to get on sale from Shopbop (which, you guessed it, is also owned by Amazon).

During these uncertain times, many of us are making an effort to shop local. We should all spend our money at independent businesses as much as we can, because doing so helps support our communities. But supporting small businesses and being an Amazon shopper don’t have to be mutually exclusive — and the reality is that for many Americans in more rural communities, retailers like Amazon and Walmart are often the most accessible and affordable choice.

Amazon Handmade is similar to Etsy, and was Amazon’s foray into the peer-to-peer goods marketplace back in 2015. Now, it’s a place for artisans and makers to sell their unique, handmade products.

Many of the small businesses seeing success on Amazon Handmade are owned by women and people of color because marketplace platforms like Etsy and Amazon Handmade create opportunities for small business owners to scale, grow business and reach new consumers.

Amazon Handmade guidelines are strict. Products sold on the platform are required to be made entirely by hand ― nothing mass-produced is allowed ― so you don’t have to worry as much about buying from scammy Amazon seller accounts, which run rampant across the regular Amazon Seller Marketplace.

There’s also a section dedicated to American-owned shops that lets you search by region and support local makers from the Southwest to the Northeast. We took a spin through Amazon Handmade and found everything from zero-waste soaps made in Indiana to custom-carved wooded housewares from Georgia.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite local Amazon Handmade shops that you can feel good about browsing.

Take a look:

1
Two Tumbleweeds
Amazon
This Arizona-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in crafted goods. Find this Foodie Dice for seasonal dinners for $24.
2
The Neighborgoods
Amazon
This Washington, D.C.-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in food-themed kitchen towels. Find this Beet It kitchen flour sack towel for $18.
3
Made By Deborah
Amazon
This Utah-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in modern, minimalist home decor. Find these concrete succulent pots for $65.
4
Holtz Leather Co.
Amazon
This Alabama-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in handmade leather goods. Find this personalized fine leather mouse pad for $24.
5
The Sinclair Company
Amazon
This Georgia-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in engraved wooden kitchen items. Find this personalized wooden spoon for $25.
6
Oh Little Rabbit
Amazon
This Oregon-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in screen-printed home goods. Find this organic baby peace sign onesie for $26.
7
All Barn Wood
Amazon
This Utah-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in reclaimed barn wood art. Find this personalized wooden coat rack with metal hooks for $60.
8
Kaya Soaps
Amazon
This Indiana-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in chemical-free skin care and spa products. Find this natural handmade bath and body gift set for $23.
9
Schafer Art Studio
Amazon
This Oregon-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in wooden signs, leather journals and watercolors. Find this personalized family name sign for $60.
10
Manzanita Kids
Amazon
This Washington-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in handcrafted wooden toys. Find these natural wood blocks for $23.
11
Old Whaling Company
Amazon
This South Carolina-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in sea-inspired bath and body products. Find this body butter set for $60.
12
Adorn 512
Amazon
This Illinois-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in dainty handcrafted jewelry. Find this gold geometric ring for $64.
13
Honeycomb Studio
Amazon
This Georgia-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in handcrafted porcelain home decor. Find these white and gold porcelain bud vases for $40.
14
Shamarwyn: Natural Beauty & Alchemy
Amazon
This Texas-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in organic skin and hair products. Find this honeysuckle perfume oil for $18.
15
Curio Press
Amazon
This Montana-based Amazon Handmade shop specializes in paper goods and stationery. Find this personalized modern stationery for $17 on Amazon Handmade.
