Photo by Callie Morgan on Unsplash Figuring out how to take better Instagram's of your vacation experiences and #phoneeatsfirst moments is more affordable than you think.

While many people treat photography as a hobby, it can actually be a lucrative side hustle or full-time job. So, how does one take the leap to pursue photography as a career path? Well, a creative eye and the right equipment are definitely vital. But more importantly, you need to know how to use what you’ve got.

If you’re interested in taking your photo skills to the next level, or just want to actually take good pictures this summer, one of these online courses will lead you on the right path. Even better, you won’t have to spend more than $24.

Whether you’re trying to figure out your DSLR’s capabilities or how to make the most of your iPhone camera, this encyclopedic course will help you turn out professional-quality photos in no time. Through 175 lectures over 13 hours, you’ll delve into the A to Z’s of photography: including choosing the right equipment, understanding lighting and editing in Photoshop.

The Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography is on sale for just $20 today.

Already have a DSLR, but not sure how everything works? This DSLR Photography Course Bundle is for you. You’ll receive more than 10 hours of instruction across two courses that will show you how to make the most of your new camera. You’ll start by learning what the basic buttons do, figure out how to manually adjusting speed and exposure, then dive deeper into more advanced techniques like time-lapse images and night shooting.

If you’re already taking good photos, but want to take great photos, this Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course and Certification can help you step up your game. Pro photographers will lead you through 56 hours of video tutorials, articles, ebooks, flashcards and quizzes to teach you “down-to-earth” techniques and tricks to take your photos to the next level. You’ll even get a free five-year subscription to the Pro Article Database, so you can keep the learning going.

You can get the course on sale now for only $19.

Why spend money on a DSLR when you have such a powerful camera in your hand already with the iPhone X? This course focuses specifically on using the built-in features of the iPhone X to take better photos, but the tips and tricks can also translate to other devices. You’ll explore everything from posing to light considerations for every kind of subject: kids, adults, groups, etc. Or in other words, your friends will stop making fun of you for taking such terrible pictures of them.

The Quick Guide to Smartphone Photography and Video is now just $9.

If you need a more structured learning style for things to actually stick, the Photography Diploma Master Class is right up your alley. The comprehensive CPD-Certified program will last for four weeks, and you’ll have about three hours of coursework per week. But don’t let that scare you; you can start whenever you want and complete the weekly work whenever your schedule allows. The course will help you learn how shutter speed, aperture and light work together, as well as covering topics like different photographic styles and common camera functions. You’ll even get a certificate of completion at the end of the four weeks.

This structured training is available for just $19.

