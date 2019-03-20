1 / 8 New Balance Fresh Foam Zante

“My main squeeze is the <strong><a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/new-balance-fresh-foam-zante-pursuit-v1-cashmere-light-cashmere/product/9152073/color/788616" target="_blank">New Balance Zantes</a></strong>,” says Ashley Raymond, a teacher in Chicago who coaches high school cross country and recently completed the Chicago marathon. “I am on my ninth pair of them. They are an incredibly light trainer that you can't help but feel fast in. The coach in me hates to admit it, but I actually love them even more because of how they look...I love that I can wear them when I am running, coaching or out to brunch after a lunch run. It is their combination of speed, comfort and style that keeps me coming back.”

