Viral Video Will Give You Some Mind-Blowing Ways To Tie Your Shoes

Have you been tying your shoes wrong all along?

Tired of tying your shoes in the same old way? A video that’s gone viral on Twitter has people vowing to up their lacing game. 

The clip, shared by a user named Bob Kitt, shows multiple shoelace styles, from the deceptively simple to the incredibly complex: 

It’s not clear where the footage originated, but it had Twitter in knots. At the time of this writing, the clip had been viewed more than 11 million times, and prompted reactions such as these: 

