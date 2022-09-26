Style & Beauty
shoppinglaundrysweaters

How To Wash Your Favorite Sweaters Without Totally Ruining Them

Please read this before throwing your expensive cashmere in the washing machine.

On Assignment For HuffPost

It would be a shame to shrink <em>anyone's</em> favorite sweater, no?
Image Source via Getty Images
It would be a shame to shrink anyone's favorite sweater, no?

We love wearing knit sweaters in the cooler months. But washing them? Not so much. Whether your sweater is made of wool, cashmere or even cotton, cleaning it can feel like a game of roulette. Will it shrink to an unwearable size? Will it get fluff all over everything else in the wash? Will it get weirdly stretched out?

For all of these reasons and more, washing a brand-new sweater can feel super stressful. But it doesn’t have to be! To help us with our sweater-washing anxiety, HuffPost consulted professional dry cleaners and laundry experts to get their best tips and product recommendations.

Read the label

When it comes to washing knit sweaters, throwing them in the washing machine with all your other clothes and hoping for the best isn’t the smartest idea.

“Knit sweaters are delicate due to the way the stitches come together as a series of loops,” said Alexandra Wojenski, a sustainable cleaning expert and Grove guide at Grove Collaborative. “Compared to a woven fabric, the knitted loops are often looser and can be easily stretched.” She added that a washing machine can pull the fibers of knit sweaters, leaving them misshapen, stretched out and more quickly worn out. “For wool or wool-blend knits especially, heat from a washer can be dangerous and cause irreversible shrinkage.”

To help prevent laundry mishaps, the first step to cleaning a knit sweater should be consulting the care tag — that little piece of fabric with symbols you’ve probably never bothered to look up.

“Read the garment care label,” said Zachary Pozniak, vice president of Jeeves New York, who also spoke on behalf of Jerry Pozniak, the dry-cleaning company’s CEO. In addition to telling you the best way to wash it, the label will also give the material of your sweater. “Wool, viscose, rayon and angora knits all need to be dry-cleaned due to shrinkage issues.” They added that some merino wool and most cashmere sweaters can be hand-washed and air-dried, and most cotton knits can be machine- or hand-washed and machine-dried. “Knits can be tricky, and if the sweater is expensive I would not risk hand-washing and ruining the garment,” Pozniak said. When in doubt, bring it to the dry cleaners.

As far as sweater materials go, Wojenski notes that compared to cotton or synthetic materials, wool and cashmere are more sensitive to heat and movement because of their short fibers. “A tightly knit 100% cotton sweater will be more durable, and depending on the frequency of wear, is one that I may toss in the wash on a delicate cycle from time to time in a delicates bag to protect it from pilling and snags,” she said.

If a sweater tag says “dry clean only,” it’s probably best to heed that advice. “You risk color fade, shrinkage, damage, stretching and many more issues if you don’t consider what appears on your sweater tags,” said Sanda Chun, owner and co-founder of Sanda’s Cleaners.

Hand-washing 101

Hand-washing is a more gentle way of cleaning your sweaters than the washing machine, but there are a few things to keep in mind for best results.

First off, don’t use regular detergent. “Detergent isn’t good for natural fibers. You should use soap or a special wool wash,” said Patric Richardson, also known as The Laundry Evangelist. Pozniak recommends using a detergent that is specifically formulated for knits, like Soak or Eucalan Fine Fabric wash.

“Follow the instructions on the bottle for the amount of detergent to use,” Pozniak said. “Please measure your water and detergent ― do not guess.”

Wojenski laid out the general hand-washing process: “Fill a clean vessel (like a sink or bathtub) with lukewarm water and a small amount of a gentle laundry soap,” she said. “Mix the soap into the water and then lay in the sweaters, patting them in so they are submerged.” Once submerged, she recommends letting the sweaters sit in the water for up to 15 minutes, agitating the water every few minutes with your hands, then draining the water and rinsing the sweaters.

When squeezing the water out of your freshly washed sweaters, be gentle. That means no wringing or twisting, which can stretch sweaters and change their shape. To dry, Chun recommends placing each sweater on top of a dry towel, then rolling it up like a sleeping bag. “Give the roll some soft squeezes and taps, and allow the water from your sweater to absorb into the dry towel surrounding it.” Unroll your sweater, then place it on top of another dry towel to air dry fully. Laying sweaters flat to dry will prevent them from stretching or becoming misshapen.

Extend your time between washes

No matter how gentle you are, washing a sweater will inevitably cause some wear to the material. So if you’re hoping to extend the life span of your favorite knit, only wash it when necessary. If your sweater needs a refresh between washes, Richardson recommends spraying it with vodka. Yes, vodka. “It kills all odors and dries immediately,” he said.

One way to keep sweaters cleaner for longer is wearing an undershirt or T-shirt underneath. Sweater materials can also come into play. “Wool is moisture-wicking, so it can withstand a longer time between washes than cotton,” Wojenski said. For washing sweaters, her rule of thumb is to wash them when they begin to look or smell dirty, and before putting them away for the season so that stains and smells don’t set in.

“Off-season handling and storage of sweaters is critical,” Chun said. She recommends folding clean sweaters with tissue paper and storing them in breathable storage areas (like closets, drawers or dressers) with lavender pouches to ward off moths and prevent unfavorable smells or odors.

Shopping for some sweater-washing essentials? These picks are expert-approved.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Woolite extra delicates laundry detergent
“For cotton sweaters, the gentle cycle is your friend,” Chun said. “Be sure to use a gentle liquid soap like Woolite.” If you’re hoping to whiten or brighten your sweaters, she recommends OxiClean or chlorine-free Tide soap. “Chlorine makes fabrics and yarns weaker,” she said.
$4.99 at Target
2
Amazon
A 3-pack of mesh laundry bags
“If you have a hand-wash cycle on your washing machine, using a laundry delicates bag will help keep sweaters safe while washing,” Wojenski said. “This is especially important for looser knit sweaters or those with any decorations such as beads or stitching that may catch on other items.”
$7.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
OXO Good Grips folding sweater drying rack
For best results when hand-washing, Pozniak recommends air-drying sweaters flat on a towel and flipping them over every few hours for even drying. This one folds flat to make it easy to store when you're done using it.
$18.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Soak liquid laundry wash
“We like Soak detergent, as it has additives for knits and does not require a rinse,” Pozniak said. This one is unscented, but it also comes in various scents like fig and yuzu.
$15.83 at Amazon
5
Public goods
Public Goods fabric softener sheets
“If your sweaters are stiff after you wash them, tumble dry on low heat with a dryer sheet to help soften them back up,” Chun said. “I love these ones by Public Goods.”
$6.95 at Public Goods
6
Amazon
Gleener fabric shaver and lint brush
Pilling is inevitable (no matter how much money you spend on a sweater), so it’s worth investing in a sweater shaver like this one. “Pilling is caused by friction and how the sweater is woven,” Pozniak said. “The loose fibers twist during wear and create pills.” This tool removes pilling from knits and has a lint brush to boot.
$19.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A no-rinse wash for delicates

What To Buy When You Suck At Laundry

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Yes, Some Men Do Actually Name Their Daughters After Exes And Mistresses

Food & Drink

If You Need Canned Soup In A Pinch, These Are The Brands Nutritionists Recommend

Wellness

Can You Get Your COVID Booster And Flu Shot At The Same Time?

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In October

Parenting

What Parents Should Know About The Drop In Kids’ Test Scores During The Pandemic

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In October

Shopping

Nail Slugging: The TikTok Trend That Will Put An End To Dry Brittle Nails

Shopping

35 Things Good For Your Home And Your Pet

Shopping

24 Products If Being A Plant Parent Is Your Entire Personality

Shopping

Target Home Decor Items That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space

Shopping

34 TikTok-Approved Products With Results That Prove They Work Even Harder Than Kim Kardashian

Shopping

42 TikTok-Approved Storage And Organization Products For Your Home

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Cannabis Tourism Is Gaining Popularity. Here's What The Experience Is Like.

Shopping

Here Are All The Places You Should Shop For Halloween Costumes Online

Shopping

The Best Vacuum Cleaners For Small Spaces

Shopping

Fall Is Coming. Here Are 35 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP.

Shopping

These Luxurious Hair Mists Will Keep Your Hair Smelling Incredible

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Toaster Oven That Even Serious Cooks Swear By

Shopping

A Dermatological Nurse Reveals How To Tackle Sun Damage

Food & Drink

Does The Type Of Wine Glass You Use Really Matter? It Depends.

Relationships

Can't Resolve Fights With Your Partner? 'Emotional Flooding' May Be To Blame.

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Luxury Tinted Sunscreen Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Breville Barista Express Is $150 Off Right Now

Shopping

My Perfect Splurgeworthy Leather Jacket Is 25% Off Right Now

Wellness

If You Struggle To Start Or Complete Tasks, These 13 Tips Are For You

Shopping

How To Store Your Off-Season Clothes When You Have No Closets

Shopping

The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

Shopping

The Madewell Sale That Happens Only Twice A Year Is Going On Now

Parenting

The Invisible Cost Of Caring For A Child With A Health Condition

Home & Living

How To Wipe Your Personal Information From The Internet

Shopping

This Culty ’90s Hair Product Is Enjoying A Resurgence On TikTok

Shopping

7 Clogs From Target That Are Cool and Comfortable

Shopping

Lightweight Layers For When You Can’t Decide If You’re Hot Or Cold

Style & Beauty

'Wild' And 'Chaotic': What It's Like To Create Nail Polish Colors For A Living

Parenting

Olympian Allyson Felix On Traumatic Birth, Retirement And Serena Williams

Shopping

15 Products That Won’t Take You Long To Skim Through, But Might Actually Change Your Life

Wellness

4 Subtle Signs Of Adult Drowning

Shopping

Journals And Planners From Target To Stay Focused This Year

Shopping

8 Of The Best Strollers You Can Get At Target