If you’re a plant parent, you may be familiar with that dreaded feeling of returning home after time spent away, only to find your beautiful pothos turned crispy at the edges and your once-bright green monstera is now as floppy as a noodle.

And while you might be asking yourself how this could have happened, Lora Pangborn, a gardening expert with the online gardening shop and plant education center Bloomscape, said that even during a short trip or absence, “plants can decline quickly under certain circumstances.” Pangborn also said this doesn’t mean you need to write off vacationing forever. It just means it’s important to maintain a controlled environment for your plants for the stretch of time that you’re not there.

“One of the easiest things you can do to prep for an extended period away is quite easy: Make sure your plants will experience the same conditions they’re used to when you are home,” she said.

Erin Marino is a plant expert at The Sill, a plant shop that offers workshops and has storefronts in five major cities. She said that prior to creating a care plan for your plants, you should take into consideration the time year, type of plants that you have and the length of time that you intend to be gone.

“In winter, houseplants can go into a state of dormancy or semi-dormancy. And since plants only take up water based on the amount of light they receive, you will find yourself watering less often than you did in the summer,” Marion said.

Pangborn suggested grouping moisture-loving plants together in a small room, which call allow them to create their own humidity, while also making sure the plants that most enjoy the sun have unobstructed access to natural light.

“Plant health issues related to watering can happen quickly, so again, consistency is key,” she added. “Plan out your watering schedule so that you can give your plants a good soak the day before you leave. Be sure there isn’t excess water in the saucers that could cause rot issues.”

Both Pangborn and Marino said that as tricky as plant care can be, especially when leaving your plants unattended, there are also tools and products available that can help maintain a consistent environment and prevent you from burying your favorite fern. Keep reading to find handy watering aids, timed lighting systems and more as well tips on how to use each of them.