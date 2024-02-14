A quality pair of winter boots can be the difference between having a good day and having a terrible day with cold, wet toes. Of course, to ensure your feet stay warm and dry and to help the longevity of your shoes, you’ve got to do some prepping at home. You may assume weatherizing your boots means hitting them one time with a waterproof spray, but Los Angeles-based shoemaker and leatherworker Devin Anders says real weatherizing takes more frequent maintenance.
“Leather is skin and like your own skin, it needs to be taken care of!” Anders told HuffPost. “The wet, cold and particularly salt [for de-icing] can really do a number on your favorite boots!”
According to Anders, when caring for winter boots, you want to pay attention to dehydration and deformation. Jim Mcfarland, a fourth-generation shoe cobbler at McFarland’s Shoe Repair in Lakeland, Florida, and creator of the popular TikTok page America’s Cobbler, agreed, noting that keeping your boots polished and conditioned helps them stay weatherproofed.
To help you keep your winter boots warm and dry, Anders, McFarland and other cobblers shared their best tips.
Give them a clean
"Salt and dirt will junk up your boots, so getting some saddle soap (my preferred brand is Fiebings) will be really helpful to wash off the salt and whatever else has made its way onto/into the leather," said shoemaker and leatherworker Devin Anders
.
Anders explained that saddle soap is a combination cleaner and polish, which will help break through dirt and grime and help smooth over scuffs.
Deep condition them
"I generally hit my leather with a bit of conditioner after I clean just to get some oils back into the pores," Anders said. "Keep[ing] your leather well moisturized will keep it from cracking and prolong its life."
Anders recommends Lexol leather conditioner. "For easiest application, mix it in a small travel-size spray bottle
with a bit of water (just to get it sprayable) and then you can just mist the whole boot!" she said. "This is not a daily or weekly task, just if you notice the leather is looking/feeling a bit dry, this will nourish it."
Add a protectant
Protectants are solutions that keep water from penetrating leather, Anders explained. She recommends using a silicone waterproofing spray but using it outside, as it can release fumes.
"Angelus sells a silicone waterproofing liquid that comes with a dauber in the bottle for easy, less messy application," she said.
Roger LaGrone, founder of the bespoke shoe line Alexander Noel
, also recommends a silicone-based spray for repelling water and protecting against stains.
"Applying these treatments regularly, especially before exposure to harsh weather, helps maintain the leather's integrity and enhances its moisture resistance," LaGrone said.
Or use a nano waterproof spray
If you want a more intense waterproofing that requires fewer applications, fourth-generation
cobbler Jim Mcfarland
says he uses a nano waterproofing spray like this highly-rated shoe protector from Tarrago.
"This will keep your shoes dry when they get wet and you only have to spray maybe every six months," he said.
Or opt for a beeswax-based option
According to LaGrone, beeswax-based repellents also work well. "One standard option is beeswax-based products, such as beeswax leather conditioners or waterproofing creams. These products create a protective barrier on the leather surface, preventing water from seeping in and allowing the material to breathe," he said.
We like this highly-rated beeswax leather conditioner, restorer and polish made from British beeswax. It's biodegradable, hand-poured in Wales and softens your leather as it cleans and protects it.
Or hit them with some Dubbin
"Dubbin will moisturize and add a layer of waxy protectant," Anders said. "I just generally keep around as sort of a catch-all, as it'll do a bit of clean, a bit of condition and a bit of waterproof all in one. You can just take a cloth, piece of T-shirt or shammy and in small circles, buff it into your leather."
(Note that this product may cause lighter-colored leather to take on a darker shade.)
Spring for a polish brush
While Anders and McFarland said you can use a clean rag to apply your polishes and protectants, McFarland also says using a polish brush can be helpful. LaGrone also recommends grabbing a soft brush and using it regularly "to keep your boots looking sharp [and] prevent particles from settling into leather pores," he said.
If you really want to be on top of it, LaGrone recommends carrying a microfiber cloth
when it's raining or snowing "to wipe away excess moisture and shield your boots from water stains."
Get into shoe trees
Both McFarland and LaGrone said that wooden shoe trees are a great hack for taking care of winter boots. "Cedar shoe trees help a lot in the long run because they help absorb the moisture," McFarland said, including perspiration, which contains leather-damaging salt.
LaGrone added that shoe trees help boots keep their shape, promote air circulation and can stop mold or mildew from forming.
Or grab some cozy insoles to swap in
To ensure the longevity of your boots, Anders recommends having two (or more) pairs that you switch off, so a single pair isn't consistently getting wet. Yet, even if you're sticking with one pair, she recommends getting extra insoles to swap out "so you aren't creating a wet environment for bacteria to grow and get into your leather and skin," she said. "Also sherpa insoles are a great buy to keep your feet warm!"
When in doubt, use a fan
"Fans are your friend!" Anders said. "While getting your boots dry is good to do, I avoid at all costs using heat on wet leather! Heat guns or high-heat blow drying [wet boots] is dangerous because it can stiffen and tighten your leather."
Though you certainly could stick your boots in front of a fan, we think this boot dryer is a fun gadget — and it has some pretty good reviewer ratings.