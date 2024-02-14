A quality pair of winter boots can be the difference between having a good day and having a terrible day with cold, wet toes. Of course, to ensure your feet stay warm and dry and to help the longevity of your shoes, you’ve got to do some prepping at home. You may assume weatherizing your boots means hitting them one time with a waterproof spray, but Los Angeles-based shoemaker and leatherworker Devin Anders says real weatherizing takes more frequent maintenance.

“Leather is skin and like your own skin, it needs to be taken care of!” Anders told HuffPost. “The wet, cold and particularly salt [for de-icing] can really do a number on your favorite boots!”

According to Anders, when caring for winter boots, you want to pay attention to dehydration and deformation. Jim Mcfarland, a fourth-generation shoe cobbler at McFarland’s Shoe Repair in Lakeland, Florida, and creator of the popular TikTok page America’s Cobbler, agreed, noting that keeping your boots polished and conditioned helps them stay weatherproofed.

To help you keep your winter boots warm and dry, Anders, McFarland and other cobblers shared their best tips.