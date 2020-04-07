How To Wear Face Masks Without Fogging Up Your Glasses

This method likely won’t last all day, but it should be good for a few hours before you rewash your lenses with soap and water.

This trick is similar to one that swimmers use to keep their goggles from fogging up. You could also purchase a commercial anti-fog chemical to spray on your lenses. But soap is a lot more accessible.

2. Fold down the top portion of your mask.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department suggests that if the top of your mask fits loosely, simply fold down the top fourth of the mask before wearing it. This doesn’t apply to masks with a metal nose piece, but it creates extra space for your breath to escape out of your mask before it comes into contact with your glasses.

The only downside is that this method reduces the size of your mask. The edges of a face mask should always fit snugly and cover all of your nose and mouth, so if folding the mask inhibits your safety, try another method. This method (and the next) is demonstrated in the first 30 seconds of this Japanese video from C Channel on YouTube.