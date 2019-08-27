Keds Are Cool Again. Here's How To Wear Them Like It's 2019

In an age when comfort is king and shoes like Tevas and Birkenstocks have gone from fashion faux pas to wardrobe pre-requisites, Keds’ versatile style has a staying power all on its own.

You wouldn’t necessarily put Keds in the “ugly shoe” category: They are classically plain, a shoe that doesn’t necessarily scream stylish but isn’t offensively unfashionable, either. Taylor Swift showed the classic brand some love(r) when she became an ambassador in 2015, and the brand boasts a wide range of collabs, too (right now they’ve partnered with Kate Spade and Rifle Paper Co., for example).

But as some stylish ladies on social media have proven this summer, there’s also nothing quite like the original. Even better? They’re just as cute with jeans and skirts as they are with a wedding dress.

Check out just a few of the many ways to style the sneaks, as well as some of our favorite picks ― all under $100! ― below.