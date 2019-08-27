Style & Beauty

Keds Are Cool Again. Here's How To Wear Them Like It's 2019

the venerable sneaker can be cute no matter the occasion.

In an age when comfort is king and shoes like Tevas and Birkenstocks have gone from fashion faux pas to wardrobe pre-requisites, Keds’ versatile style has a staying power all on its own.

You wouldn’t necessarily put Keds in the “ugly shoe” category: They are classically plain, a shoe that doesn’t necessarily scream stylish but isn’t offensively unfashionable, either. Taylor Swift showed the classic brand some love(r) when she became an ambassador in 2015, and the brand boasts a wide range of collabs, too (right now they’ve partnered with Kate Spade and Rifle Paper Co., for example).

But as some stylish ladies on social media have proven this summer, there’s also nothing quite like the original. Even better? They’re just as cute with jeans and skirts as they are with a wedding dress.

Check out just a few of the many ways to style the sneaks, as well as some of our favorite picks ― all under $100! ― below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Kickstart Garden Party Lace Up, $69.95
Get the Keds x Rifle Paper Co. kickstart garden part sneaker for $69.95
Women's Triple Up Canvas, $64.95
Get the Keds triple up canvas sneaker for $64.95
Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Kick Glitter, $89.95
Get theKeds x Kate Spade New York triple kick glitter sneaker for $89.95
Women's Crew Kick 75 Canvas, $59.95
Get the women's crew kick 75 canvas sneaker for $59.95
Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Kick Leopard Corduroy, $89.95
Get theKeds x Kate Spade New York triple kick leopard corduroy sneaker for $89.95
Women's Champion Originals Leather, $54.95
Get the women's champion originals leather sneaker for $54.95
Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Triple Decker Botanical Embellished, $109.95
Get the Keds x Rifle Paper Co. triple decker botanical embellished sneaker for $109.95
