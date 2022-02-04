Mark your calendar, National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Feb. 7.

Despite nearly 40 years of advocacy, research, and millions of lives affected, the global community is still fighting the battle against HIV/AIDS.

Recent HIV/AIDS data show hopeful signs that the world will reach an end to this epidemic. However, the data also reveals that almost 41% of HIV diagnoses in the U.S. are among Black people, many of whom do not have access to adequate treatments and preventative resources.



Due to cultural stigmas associated with the HIV/AIDS epidemic, many Black people living with HIV/AIDS disproportionately experience a variety of hardships that impact their mental, physical, and emotional health, making it an uphill battle for those seeking the necessary resources to live happy, healthier lives.



The White House recently announced the latest strategies to reduce new infection rates and finally end the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030. These strategies demonstrate that everyone can show up as an advocate to bring this vision to life.

The first thing you can do is mark your calendars on Feb. 7, 2022 for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD).

Feb. 7 is observed annually to unite those dedicated to raising awareness and destigmatizing HIV/AIDS. From its inception, the goals of NBHAAD have focused on four key pillars:

When the spirit and essence of these pillars operate in tandem, a better understanding of HIV/AIDS in the United States is achieved, leading to adequate funding opportunities, providing community support to address misconceptions, and focusing on populations where the need is greatest.

Combating stigma is a crucial part of ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic, especially in the Black community. Having helpful information and engaging with the community are important to creating positive action.

Companies like ViiV Healthcare have numerous resources for anyone looking to get involved and learn more. For instance, ViiV created the Being Seen podcast in partnership with Harley & Co., to explore culture, representation, and identity among Black women and Black same gender-loving men through conversations with artists, activists, and community leaders –– thereby helping to reduce stigma and change perception around the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Collective work by the government and partner organizations is a critical step forward in the process, but they can’t do it on their own. Whether you’re learning about the policies being put in place to support future initiatives or shifting social perception by eliminating stigma, everyone should take a moment to educate themselves about the strategies to end HIV/AIDS in this lifetime.

Who knows? One day you could be the social, legal, cultural, or institutional change this battle needs to reach an end. Simply starting a conversation, talking to a loved one, or shining a light on the cause could help turn the tide.

