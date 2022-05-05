Former Democratic Party leader Howard Dean hopes Donald Trump is the Republican nominee in the 2024 election, saying the former president’s brand is “in bad shape” apart from his base so he’ll be more likely to lose than another candidate.

“He is incredibly divisive, he exhausts people, he’s in deep criminal trouble and it’s going to take a long time apparently before that gets sorted out,” Dean told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“I also think his brand is wrecked,” he added.

Trump has teased a third run for president on multiple occasions but is yet to confirm his position.

Dean’s comments came during a discussion on “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance’s victory in the Ohio Senate Republican primary and how Trump-backed MAGA candidates will perform in the 2022 midterms.

Dean dismissed Vance, who has transformed from a self-confessed “Never Trumper” to become one of the former president’s staunchest defenders, as “a second-rate writer” and “a huckster,” likening him to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Advertisement

“A lot of B.S., not much loyalty to the United States of America, slick,” he described them.