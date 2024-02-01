Howard Dean Has Blunt Warning For MAGA Fans: Trump 'Does Not Give 1 Damn' About You

Former Democratic National Committee chair Howard Dean said Donald Trump’s furious attempt to block a bipartisan immigration deal is proof the former president has no interest in doing what’s right for the nation.
“And I’ll tell you something else: He has no interest in all those people that are going to the rallies for him, either,” Dean said on MSNBC on Wednesday evening. “He does not give one damn about anybody besides himself, and that includes all those MAGA people that are going to the rallies and sending him money.”
Trump and his allies are afraid any immigration deal would make President Joe Biden look good, and therefore hurt Trump’s presidential campaign given that he’s made immigration a core issue.
Dean, a former governor of Vermont, said not all Republicans are part of the MAGA wing.
“A lot of them are thoughtful people who want a change,” he said, then delivered another warning: “They are about to get suckered with the biggest con job you have ever seen.”
See the full discussion with MSNBC’s Ari Melber below: