Fox News Host Incredulous After Trump Aide Takes Bizarre Shot At Biden's 'Evil' Smile

Howard Kurtz pressed Jason Miller on his melodramatic accusation against the president.
Josephine Harvey
Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Donald Trump’s campaign, called Joe Biden “evil” because he smiled at a reporter’s question about the former president’s bluster that he is a “political prisoner.”

It prompted bemusement from Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday, who replied, “You’re accusing him of being evil based on a smile?”

Miller was referring to a moment at the end of a presidential press conference on Friday, the day after Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York hush money trial.

As Biden was leaving the room, a reporter called out to ask for his response to Trump’s baseless claims that he is a “political prisoner” and that the president is to blame. Biden looked back, smiled wordlessly, and left.

The Trump campaign swiftly turned the moment into a dramatic ad, set to horror music, calling Biden the “face of corruption.”

Miller continued the spin on Fox News.

“If you saw Joe Biden on Friday, when he gave that press conference and he was asked if he was behind this as he walked away, and he turned over his shoulder and gave that smile — that was the look of evil, Howie,” Miller said. “That was the look of someone who knew that they were behind this.”

After Kurtz pressed him on the “evil” comment, Miller replied, “I’m saying that the look on his face, very much he knew what was going on and he, I believe that Joe Biden thinks this is all funny.”

The Trump campaign has been fundraising intensely off the conviction. Despite claims from Trump and his Republican allies, the guilty verdict was reached by a jury in a New York state court, which Biden has no control over.

