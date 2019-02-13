Howard Schultz Managed To Give The Exact Wrong Answer To A Question About Race

Howard Schultz, the billionaire ex-Starbucks chief executive considering an independent presidential campaign, went viral on Twitter on Tuesday night after a CNN town hall.
But it wasn’t exactly good news for his potential candidacy .
Schultz was asked a question about racial profiling in light of a highly publicized incident in which two black men were arrested after attempting to use the restroom at a Starbucks without making a purchase.
He recapped the incident, spoke about the company’s bias training program initiated afterward, and then unleashed a cliche:
“As somebody who grew up in a very diverse background as a young boy in the projects, I didn’t see color as a young boy and I honestly don’t see color now.”
The comments on not seeing color left Schultz’s Twitter critics seeing red, with many comparing him to Michael Scott, the clueless boss in “The Office,” and Stephen Colbert’s “Colbert Report” parody of a right-wing broadcaster:
See Schultz’s full comments on race here: