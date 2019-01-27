MEDIA

'Crappuccino': Twitter Users Roast Ex-Starbucks CEO's Presidential Plans

Howard Schultz says he is "seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent."

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is getting called out on Twitter after saying he’s considering a “centrist independent” bid for president in 2020 ― a move critics say could help President Donald Trump win reelection. 

Saying “our two parties are more divided than ever,” he called on people to “discuss how we can come together to create opportunities for more people.”

The discussion that followed probably wasn’t what he was hoping for: 

