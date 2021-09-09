Howard Stern Tells Anti-Vaxxers Who Catch Coronavirus: 'Go F**k Yourself'

Radio icon Howard Stern had some blunt words for people who are refusing to get vaccinated to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? Fuck ’em. Fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show on Tuesday, according to clips posted online. “I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”

The “King of all Media” also complained that unvaccinated “imbeciles” were “clogging” hospitals and causing problems for others who need care:

“So like, if you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can’t even get into the E.R. And I’m really of mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated [and] you got COVID, you don’t get into a hospital.’”

“Go fuck yourself,” Stern added, according to The Hill. “You had the cure and you wouldn’t take it.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made similar comments this week. Kimmel quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president, as saying hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients will need to make tough choices when people come in for other conditions, such as a heart attack.

“That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me,” Kimmel said. “Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”