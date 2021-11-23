Radio host Howard Stern ripped unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers as a “f**khead” and taunted the Green Bay Packers quarterback over how he is being treated for his bad toe on his SiriusXM show on Monday.

“This fucking Aaron Rodgers, he’s a scumbag because he lied,” Stern told a caller talking about unvaccinated NFL players who currently can’t play after contracting COVID-19. Rodgers acted as if he’d received the shot until becoming infected. He then made a series of wild vaccine claims.

Advertisement

“Forget about the fact that he didn’t take the vaccine, he lied to everybody,” Stern continued in audio shared by Mediaite. “He put people in danger. People have families. He’s a fuckhead and the NFL should be ashamed of themselves.”

“Now I hear he has a toe injury. Let me ask you something, when he had the toe injury, did he go to the doctor or did he go to Joe Rogan?” asked Stern, referencing Rodgers’ admission that he’d sought advice from the podcast host who himself has courted controversial, misleading and selfish opinions on the shots.