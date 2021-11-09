Howard Stern Goes All In On Aaron Rodgers 'Crazy Town' Vaccine Comments

Radio legend Howard Stern said that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should be thrown out of the NFL over last week’s vaccine controversy.

Rodgers, who previously misled the public to believe he was vaccinated, sparked a firestorm of criticism last week after he tested positive for COVID-19 and then admitted in an interview that he was unvaccinated. He offered an assortment of false or misleading claims about vaccines and then said he’d been taking treatment advice from podcast comedian Joe Rogan.

“I don’t even know where to begin with that story. I mean, this fucking guy,” Stern began his assessment of the debacle Monday on “The Howard Stern Show.”

“I know the guy’s a real good football player, that’s why they put up with his bullshit,” he added. “If I ran the NFL ... If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast [for] what he did to his fellow teammates.”

Howard Stern has thoughts on Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/IS1nbqbat4 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 8, 2021

Rodgers was being tested daily as part of the NFL’s protocols for the unvaccinated. However, he violated at least one protocol for unvaccinated players by appearing maskless on the sidelines and at press conferences.

“I don’t know where these guys get their information from,” Stern added, noting that Rodgers said he’d heeded advice from Rogan. “You got doctors who study in medical school. I don’t know what has happened to this country.”

Rodgers said that he was taking ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug with no proven benefits in treating COVID-19, per Rogan’s guidance.

“I say the next time this fuckhead gets injured on the field, they should bring in Joe Rogan to fix the bones. They should have him treat him,” Stern said.

“Give him some ivermectin. I mean, what am I hearing here? This is all crazy town,” he added.

Rodgers missed his team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, which the Packers lost. He may be able to return on Saturday if he has a negative COVID-19 test result.