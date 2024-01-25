Howard Stern Has 1 Piece Of Advice For Travis Kelce About Taylor Swift

Ah, romance.
Howard Stern seems to think Travis Kelce should view his relationship with Taylor Swift as a lucrative opportunity.
The radio legend brought up the couple while interviewing sports commentator Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show. During their chat, Stern said that the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs “has” to do this one thing for his Grammy-winning girlfriend.
“Travis Kelce has to marry Taylor Swift, right?” Stern asked.
“Why?” Smith responded.
“He will then get a movie career, he’ll be bigger than the Rock,” Stern said. “I mean, this is it. This is his chance.”
Smith responded by pointing out that Kelce would do just fine without Swift.
“First of all, let’s say this,” Smith began. “He is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He’s on the verge of potentially being a three-time Super Bowl champion. [Kelce is] universally recognized as one of the greatest tight ends in the history of football. [He’s a] good-looking dude, got style, got flair, he’s got skill, he’s got a future in this business right here once he retires from football,” Smith said, referring to his own line of work.
“He’s the total package, OK?” Smith concluded. “And he’s a really, really good dude.”
But Smith also admitted that Swift’s star power should not be undervalued. He told Stern that he never particularly cared for her music until he went to one of her Eras tour concerts in Los Angeles with his daughter.
“Man, Howard, it was off the chain,” Smith told Stern. “I loved it. I couldn’t believe how much I loved it.”
Kelce, on the other hand, was a devoted Swiftie well before attending one of her concerts.
Last year, he told his brother during an episode of their “New Heights” podcast that he tried to connect with the “Cruel Summer” singer by giving her a friendship bracelet he’d made for her at one of her shows at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. But he was unsuccessful.
“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”
Apparently, word got back to Swift that he mentioned this on his podcast, and it may have sparked their romance.
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told Time magazine in December. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”