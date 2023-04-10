What's Hot

Howard Stern Defends Bud Light’s Partnership With Transgender Star Dylan Mulvaney

The shock jock called out conservatives who “lost their s**t” over the beer company’s partnership with the transgender actor.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Howard Stern wants to know why conservatives have “lost their shit” over transgender actor Dylan Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light.

During the Monday episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” the radio host said he was surprised at how strong the backlash was and wondered if he was “missing” something, Mediaite reported.

#BoycottBudLight began trending on Twitter in late March, after Mulvaney, 26, announced her collaboration with the beer brand. Critics of the partnership included musician Kid Rock, who posted a Twitter video of himself shooting a stack of Buds in protest.

Questioning the unhinged response to the ads, Stern told listeners, “[As] long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team.”

Howard Stern defended actor Dylan Mulvaney after her Bud Light partnership sparked conservative backlash.
Howard Stern defended actor Dylan Mulvaney after her Bud Light partnership sparked conservative backlash.
AP/Credit: Rob Kim via Getty Images

Last Monday, Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser Busch defended its decision to partner with Mulvaney, who boasts over 10.8 million TikTok followers.

The beverage giant — which also owns brands like Michelob and Stella Artois — told Fox News the partnership was a way to “authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points.”

Meanwhile, anti-LGBTQ legislation has been flooding state and local governments across the nation. The American Civil Liberties Union has tracked 452 bills limiting the rights of LGBTQ Americans in 2023 alone.

