Howard Stern Says He May Run In 2024 If Trump Does: ‘I’ll Beat His Ass’

Radio icon Howard Stern says it could be his “civic duty” to run for president in 2024 if Donald Trump makes another attempt at the White House.

“If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him,” said Robin Quivers, Stern’s longtime cohost, according to The Daily News.

“I know,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show. “I’ll beat his ass.”

“We can’t leave it to the Democrats,” Quivers replied.

Stern even gamed out how he would handle the debates: by playing the recordings of Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn the 2020 election results.

“I would just sit there and play that fucking clip of him trying to fix the election over and over again,” Stern said. “There’s no way I’d lose.”

It’s not clear how serious Stern is about a possible 2024 bid ― audio posted on Mediate sounded like he was joking around more than anything ― but he did flirt with politics in the early 1990s. Although Stern briefly ran for governor of New York, he bailed over financial disclosure rules.