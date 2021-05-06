Radio host Howard Stern offered some sobering advice for celebrities thinking about running for political office on his SiriusXM show Wednesday.

Stern warned how potential candidates ― such as actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Matthew McConaughey, who have both in recent months expressed interest in entering politics ― could tarnish their neutral images by actually having to take a stand on certain divisive issues.

“Jumanji” star Johnson has previously floated the idea of running for president.

“Magic Mike” actor McConaughey, meanwhile, said he’s considering running for governor of Texas, his home state.

“You know what it is with these guys is that they don’t understand, once you run for office, you actually have to give an opinion,” said Stern, according to the New York Daily News. “Like this guy, The Rock. Lovely guy, I’ve met him. He’s the most non-controversial human being you’ll ever meet.”

But Stern cautioned how the tide could quickly turn on Johnson once the wrestler-turned-actor took a stand on a divisive issue such as abortion rights:

“Oops. Suddenly people don’t like The Rock.”

McConaughey would face similar issues with his previous advocacy for gun control,” said Stern. “As soon as he answers that, half of Texas is going to take him and throw him out a window.”