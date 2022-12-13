Howard Stern: Harry And Meghan Are ‘Whiny B***hes’ In New Netflix Docuseries

Howard Stern thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are full of Baba baloney.

The radio host spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” during Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM show.

“It’s been painful,” Stern said of the royal couple, per Mediaite. “They come off like such whiny bitches. ... I just don’t get it.”

He went on to state that he does have compassion for one half of the pair.

“I get Prince Harry being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother,” Stern said, referring to Princess Diana.

“They treated her like shit. … That Prince Charles was such a fucking cunt to Lady Diana,” he said, adding that he has “empathy” for Harry with regard to her death.

But the radio host said he had some trouble sympathizing with Meghan’s situation.

“But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about, ‘Wah wah wah, and they don’t like me.’ And [Meghan] … wants to be beloved in this country, but man oh man.”

A photo composite shows Howard Stern, left, along with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images/Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Stern said he couldn’t wrap his head around why the couple wanted to put out the series in the first place, calling it “hypocritical.”

“It’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming: ‘We wanted our privacy. We wanted the press to leave us alone.’ And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix? Showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like ‘The Kardashians,’ except boring.”

Robin Quivers, Stern’s co-host, agreed. She noted that the series includes footage of the couple “taping themselves on their phones when they’re going through all this.”

“So they were always recording themselves,” Quivers said. “‘You don’t know the whole story’ — [but] it seems that I do!”

The two hosts also suggested that information provided in the docuseries largely rehashes the couple’s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, in which they spoke about their exit from the royal family in 2020.

“Where do you go with this?” Stern said of their lives after the departure. “Is this your career? Talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle — and it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work.”

Stern also predicted that Harry will leave Meghan one day. “I think he’s eventually not going to dig her,” he told his listeners.

“Harry & Meghan,” which debuted with three episodes last week and will see the rest of series released Thursday, received criticism before it even premiered.

Numerous media outlets pointed out how some footage included in the docuseries’ trailer was misleading — noting that b-roll in the teaser seemingly came from the 2011 premiere of the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” while other footage showed a trial involving model Katie Price.