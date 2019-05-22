Howard Stern: If Hilary Clinton Listened To Me, She'd Be President

Radio host Howard Stern has explained why he desperately wanted to interview Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, and why he believes it could have helped the then-Democratic candidate defeat Donald Trump.

“I thought that if I did an interview with Hillary that she would reach a new audience,” Stern said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

He noted his potential listenership of 66 million people and how the election had hinged on less than 80,000 votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin ― states where his show is popular. But the sit-down never materialized.

“What if Hillary had come on and, forget politics for a second, but what if we could have talked about her humanity, why she got into public service?” asked Stern, who declared his support for Clinton ahead of the election despite his long history of inviting Trump to appear on his show.

He then suggested some questions he could have asked to “humanize” her:

“Here is a woman who dedicated her whole life to public service. What was her life like as a little girl growing up? What was her romance with Bill Clinton? What was she thinking when she was Secretary of State? What was she thinking when she was the First Lady? Was she saying to herself ‘I wish I could be president’ or was she satisified with that? There were a million questions I could have asked her that I think would have humanized her.”

Check out the clip here:

In another part of the interview, Stern claimed Trump had only run for president as “a gimmick” to boost his reality TV show “The Apprentice.”

“I don’t think he wanted to be the president. I knew him,” said Stern, who was promoting his new memoir Howard Stern Comes Again.

“He had a great life at Mar-a-Lago,” he added of Trump. “He was running around town. He played golf. He had a good time.”

Check out that segment here: