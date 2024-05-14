Howard Stern is taking the high road when it comes to Jerry Seinfeld’s recent comments about the radio host being “outflanked” on the airwaves.
The stand-up spoke awkwardly about his friend during an appearance on David Spade and Dana Carvey’s “Fly on the Wall” podcast last week.
“Howard Stern invented this, right?” Seinfeld said as the three discussed podcasting.
“But we’re better than him now. Because Howard is interesting, Howard is a great interviewer, but you know, comedy chops — I mean, can we speak candidly?” Seinfeld asked rhetorically.
“Let’s face it, he’s been outflanked by some very — and yourselves, I would say, is, absolutely, this show is — comedy podcasts? This is the best one on the air,” he said. “Because you guys you play nice together. ... You’re not jumping on each other, which is annoying to listen to.”
“I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts,” Seinfeld said.
“I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said ‘outflanked’ which sounded terrible and insulting,” he added. “And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me.”
Stern addressed Seinfeld’s “weird” comments on his SiriusXM show Monday, and assured listeners that all is well between the two.
“Jerry had said that basically I’m an interviewer and that I’m not a comedian, and that now comedians have podcasts and comedians are, you know, funnier or something than me,” Stern said of Seinfeld’s remarks.
“I read it, and I went, ‘Oh, that’s weird,’ because Jerry is a personal friend of ours. Especially his wife, Jessica [Seinfeld], is really good friends with Beth [Stern, the radio host’s wife].”
Seinfeld called “immediately” to apologize and said his comments “really came out wrong,” said Stern, who insisted that it wasn’t necessary to express regret.
“I said: ‘Jerry, you don’t even have to, please. This is embarrassing. I’m the king of going on the air and having millions of regrets afterward,’” Stern said.
“Apology accepted, I don’t care. And you know what? If I’m not a comedian, I’m an interviewer ― I don’t know what I am,” he added. “I always considered myself a bit of a comedian, but whatever it is, don’t worry about it.’”