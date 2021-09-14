Howard Stern Mocks Joe Rogan For Taking De-Worming Meds, Rips Anti-Vaxxers

Radio icon Howard Stern tore into podcaster and vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan for taking a de-worming medication once he became sick with COVID-19.

“I heard Joe Rogan was saying ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me,’” Stern said on Monday. “Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine so why take horse-dewormer?”

The “King of All Media” doubled down on comments he made last week telling anti-vaxxers who get sick to stay out of the hospitals.

“Stay home. Die there with your COVID,” Stern said on Monday. “Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it. Don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go fuck yourself ― we just don’t have time for you.”

He also pointed out the hypocrisy of anti-vaxxers who seek hospital help.

“All this anti-science shit goes right out the window when people end up in the emergency room and they can’t breathe,” Stern said:

“And then they go ‘I should’ve taken the vaccine.’ Every one one of them. There’s never been one that said ‘I’m so glad I refused. I’m so happy that I can’t breathe. This is a wonderful way to die. It was worth it because I didn’t take the vaccine.’”

As for Rogan, the podcaster has claimed he is “not anti-vaxx.” However, he also pushed vaccine hesitancy by falsely declaring that young and healthy people didn’t need the shot.

He later admitted he was a “fucking moron.”

When he contracted the coronavirus, Rogan panicked and took just about everything he could, proven and unproven, including monoclonal antibodies, azithromycin, prednisone, an NAD drip, a vitamin drip and ivermectin, the deworming drug Stern referred to, which is more commonly used for livestock and has not been proven effective for COVID-19.