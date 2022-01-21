Howard Stern Warns What He'd Do To Unvaccinated If He Were In Charge

Radio host Howard Stern issued yet another blistering message to anti-vaxxers this week, saying those who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should be turned away from hospital.

“If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital,” Stern said on Wednesday’s episode of his Sirius XM show to a caller frustrated with resources spent on the unvaxxed who then fall ill with the disease.

Stern, who’s previously ripped Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic for refusing inoculation, mocked conspiracy theories surrounding the shots that have been safely administered to billions of people worldwide.

“No one’s sitting there conspiring against you. Americans don’t want to create a vaccine that’s going to turn you into a robot, or magnetize you,” he said. “There’s enough Americans now have taken it. Look at us as a sampling where nothing has happened to us. It’s time for you to get it.”

“Now if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you,” Stern added. “You’re going to go home and die.”