Howard Stern thinks the Supreme Court justices shouldn’t be allowed to imperil reproductive rights without any consequences.

The radio host spoke about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade on his SiriusXM radio show Tuesday. If it becomes final, the document, which was published by Politico and authenticated by the court, would not create a nationwide ban, but would allow states to drastically restrict or even outlaw abortion.

“Let me tell you something. Here’s what I say. All unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those justices and they should raise every one of those babies,” Stern said, per Mediaite and audio shared on social media. “That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise these babies that they want.”

Howard Stern blasts the Supreme Court. Says unwanted babies should be able to “live at the Supreme Court” and be raised by the Justices overturning Roe. pic.twitter.com/ghBdTMnUHV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 4, 2022

Stern also pointed out the hypocritical nature of people “who are anti-abortion.”

“They don’t give to charity, they don’t raise these kids,” Stern said. “I don’t know who they think is going to raise them. Men were ready to tear this country down because we asked them to wear a mask, let alone have some baby they don’t want.”

Stern also asserted that abortion wouldn’t be an issue if men could get pregnant.

“There’d be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner, a different clinic that would take care of the problem,” he said.

The radio host also expressed bewilderment over women who are against abortion.

“How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me,” he said. “Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don’t want them don’t raise these kids and then we’re stuck with them.”

Stern isn’t the only celebrity speaking out in support of abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court leak.

