Howard Stern Gives 'Wacko Party' Trump Fans A Brutal Election Reality Check

The Republican Party has morphed into something completely different since former President Donald Trump took control, radio icon Howard Stern said.

Stern also described the GOP as the “wacko party.”

“There’s so many wackos. I miss the old Republican Party. It used to be nice to have a two-party system,” he said.

Stern then tore into the “wackos” for resisting masks and refusing to get vaccinated during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I hate to say it, but only 65 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, and I can’t help but think the wackos are winning,” he said.

Stern also gave Republicans who believe Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election a reality check. Trump has claimed the election, which he lost, was rigged.

Stern agreed, just not in the way the former president thinks. The rigging, according to Stern, is the Electoral College system, which allows someone to lose the popular vote as Trump did in 2016 and still become president.