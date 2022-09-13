Howard Stern Offers 3 Theories On Trump's 'Crazy S**t' At Mar-A-Lago

Howard Stern has three theories on why former President Donald Trump, a former friend of Stern’s who used to appear often on his radio show, would have taken classified White House documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“It’s some crazy shit going on,” the SiriusXM host said Monday of the federal investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government documents recovered from his Florida resort and home. “I don’t know how they don’t indict the dude.”

Advertisement

Stern’s first explanation was that Trump wanted mementos of his presidency.

“One, based on the dude I know, even when he got in office, he couldn’t believe he was in office,” Stern riffed. “When those Russian ambassadors came to visit him, if you remember early on in his administration, he started showing them top secret documents like, saying, ‘Can you believe I have access to this shit?’”

“That’s just the way he rolls.” Howard Stern, who knows Donald Trump and is a former friend of his, gives his theories on why Trump kept classified documents. And they won’t surprise you at all, it’s exactly what you’re thinking, too. (Via Mediaite and SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/oGDi3cLREE — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2022

Stern’s second theory was that Trump was considering giving up classified information to facilitate business deals.

“This is a guy who badly wants to do business with Russia and Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Imagine if he says to [those countries] ‘Look, man, give me a couple of billion dollars and I’ll show you like where France keeps their nuclear weapons and I’ll you know, you guys can see all this shit if you do business with me.’ That would be a real dubious kind of horrible thing.”

Advertisement

“And then the third is a straight out, ’Hey, you guys want to buy this from me? I mean, I could sell it to you, Russia, for like, you know, $50 billion. You’ll know everyone’s nuclear secrets.”