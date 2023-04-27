What's Hot

EntertainmentFox Newstucker carlson howard stern

Howard Stern Names The 1 Thing Tucker Carlson Forgot

Carlson's abrupt exit from Fox News was a good life lesson, Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Tucker Carlson failed to remember one crucial thing ahead of his sudden exit from Fox News this week, according to Howard Stern.

Carlson forgot he was just a “worker bee” and “another brick in the wall” and was ultimately expendable to billionaire Fox Corp. Chair Rupert Murdoch, Stern argued on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday.

It was a good life lesson, said Stern.

“Like if you work for Rupert Murdoch, you know that motherfucker’s got so many billions, that as important as Tucker Carlson might be to the Fox Network, he will fire your ass if you’re a pain in the ass,” said the veteran radio host.

“Because at the end of the day, you are a fly on his asshole,” Stern continued in audio shared online by Mediaite.

“You’re nothing because he’s still gonna have billions upon billions upon billions of dollars and own a giant corporation,” he added. “And you know, you cannot fuck up. You can only push them so far.”

Fox announced it had “parted ways” with its prime-time star on Monday. No official reason has yet been given for the split. Reports suggest Carlson was fired after deeply offensive text messages he’d sent came to light during Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against the network.

