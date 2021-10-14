Howie Mandel Collapses At Starbucks And Is Rushed To Hospital

Comedian Howie Mandel collapsed at a Woodland Hills, California, Starbucks on Wednesday and was treated by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel before being taken to the hospital, TMZ reported.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge wrote on Twitter later that he was “home and doing better” after a bout with dehydration and low blood sugar.

Advertisement

“I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”

Mandel, 65, keeled over at his “favorite” Starbucks while on a coffee run with his wife, Terry, and friends, TMZ reported. A photo showed Mandel sitting up at the coffee shop, surrounded by LAFD personnel.

Earlier in the week, Mandel posted a video on TikTok about his endoscopy and colonoscopy.