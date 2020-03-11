Howie Mandel Heads To 'America's Got Talent' In Hazmat Suit

Amid concerns over the coronavirus, comedian Howie Mandel is looking a little different lately.
Here was the “America’s Got Talent” judge before:
And here he is now:
Mandel, 64, arrived on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in California on Tuesday looking like he walked right out of HBO’s “Chernobyl” by sporting a full-on hazmat suit and a gas mask. (Images from the photo service Getty refer to the suit as a costume, and HuffPost has reached out to representatives for Mandel to confirm.)
Mandel, who already famously doesn’t shake hands over germ concerns, wore a pair of yellow gloves to complete the ensemble.
Days before he donned the hazmat suit, Mandel joked about it on Instagram, drawing some criticism from commenters who said it wasn’t a topic to poke fun at.
He posted another Instagram photo showing him talking to someone in a hazmat suit, with the caption, “My wife’s @tmandel new lingerie #sexy.”
Mandel has been open about his coronavirus concerns, telling People he’s “not even fist bumping.” He also took it up a notch, joking to ET that he wasn’t “inhaling” either.
Though perhaps with the gas mask, he can breathe more easily now.