Howie Mandel Heads To 'America's Got Talent' In Hazmat Suit

Amid concerns over the ﻿﻿coronavirus, comedian Howie Mandel is looking a little different lately.

Here was the “America’s Got Talent” judge before:

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Howie Mandel attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 15 kickoff at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 4.

And here he is now:

GC Images/Getty Images Howie Mandel wears a gas mask costume on March 10 in Los Angeles.

Mandel, 64, arrived on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in California on Tuesday looking like he walked right out of HBO’s “Chernobyl” by sporting a full-on hazmat suit and a gas mask. (Images from the photo service Getty refer to the suit as a costume, and HuffPost has reached out to representatives for Mandel to confirm.)

Mandel, who already famously doesn’t shake hands over germ concerns, wore a pair of yellow gloves to complete the ensemble.

Days before he donned the hazmat suit, Mandel joked about it on Instagram, drawing some criticism from commenters who said it wasn’t a topic to poke fun at.

He posted another Instagram photo showing him talking to someone in a hazmat suit, with the caption, “My wife’s @tmandel new lingerie #sexy.”

Mandel has been open about his coronavirus concerns, telling People he’s “not even fist bumping.” He also took it up a notch, joking to ET that he wasn’t “inhaling” either.

Though perhaps with the gas mask, he can breathe more easily now.