Howie Mandel Mocks Meghan Markle's 'Bimbo' Regret On 'Deal Or No Deal'

Former “Deal or No Deal” host Howie Mandel repeatedly poked fun at Meghan Markle for labeling her role on the game show as a “bimbo.” The Duchess of Sussex said on her podcast recently she was forced to be “all looks and little substance” when she was what she called a “briefcase girl” on the program.

“I get it because — I’ve never said this before — but they had this pyramid of 26 beautiful, intelligent women standing there just staring at me like I was a piece of meat,” Mandel told Us Weekly on Thursday. “I was in the center, just dressed up in a suit and I felt like I am more than this. And they would just look at me and I had to do nothing.”

Advertisement

The comedian got in another dig at Markle, saying his role was to just tell the women to open briefcases.

“I get it. I felt like nothing,” he told the gossip site. “And that’s why I’ve moved on and become a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ “I just needed more than to be a ‘Deal or No Deal’ host.”

Howie Mandel with Meghan Markle (behind Mandel at right) on "Deal Or No Deal." NBC via Getty Images

Markle, who worked as a model on the game show in 2006, said on her podcast: “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo.’”

Advertisement

The comments drew a rebuttal from “The View” co-host Whoopie Goldberg, who said, “When you’re a performer, you take the gig.”

“I don’t know why there is a big hoopla, except I have to say that me standing there with 26 women staring at me made me feel like a bimbo,” Mandel said.